Community steps up to solve Food Store's meat shortage

A mammoth community effort has put red meat back on the menu for Nowra families, who continue to grapple with the rising cost of living.
For weeks, Nowra Community Food Store was unable to offer mince or sausages, because they were just too expensive to source.
That was until a village of local donors made a special delivery: an entire cow's worth of mince and sausages.
The congregation of St Stephen's Anglican Church Bomaderry donated funds to source a local cow; famer Paul Timbs of Tara Dairy, Jaspers Brush, provided the beast, Gary Nelson of Livestock Transport donated his freight services, and the team at South Coast Food Group in Milton processed the meat.
Nowra Community Food Store managing director Jemma Tribe said the donors had risen to the challenge, and their donation was much appreciated.
"Logistically it was quite the feat, but it does mean we can mix up our dinner packs with some mince and sausages options - customers were getting a bit tired of the tuna pasta option," she said.
"We are incredibly grateful to everyone involved."
Over the past 12 months, the demand for Nowra Community Food Store has tripled.
More and more local people simply can't afford the skyrocketing cost of living.
It's a huge concern for the entire community - though Mrs Tribe remained adamant the Food Store would always work hard to feed its customers.
"We see older people, younger families, single parents and single women coming struggling with increased rent/ mortgage prices, petrol and other skyrocketing cost of living pressures," she said
"There is no buffer left and its eating into the grocery budget. It seems the need for affordable grocery options is only going to increase and I'm glad we have a model that can help."
