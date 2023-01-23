Land values in the Shoalhaven have gone up by as much as 40 per cent, according to new figures from the NSW Valuer General.
The revised figures will likely mean changes to land taxes and council rates for property owners.
Whether that change is positive or negative, though, will depend entirely on individual properties.
In the Shoalhaven, land value has jumped, on average, by 39.6 per cent. Average increases across five categories are:
Even though there have been overall increases in all land categories, Shoalhaven City Council has assured it would not hit all owners with a rate rise; at least, not one based off the average figures.
Any changes will depend on whether a single property's value has gone up or down in the new valuation.
"New land valuations that apply to all ratepayers in the Shoalhaven does not increase the overall rates," a Shoalhaven City Council spokesperson said.
"The new land valuations will impact the distribution of the rates amongst ratepayers, with some paying more and some paying less...
"The amount each ratepayer will have to pay depends on whether their land valuation increase is above or below the average increase for that rating category."
With the new land values now public, owners can expect notice from the NSW valuer general, showing their individual new land value.
Outside of the land valuations, Shoalhaven City Council rates are set to go up 4.6 per cent across the board, for the 2023-24 financial year.
This rate rise was approved by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal of NSW (IPART) before the new land valuations were released.
The latest land values for all properties in NSW are available on the Valuer General NSW website: valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
