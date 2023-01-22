Climate change: it's the big issue on young people's minds, and they're calling for action.
A team of creative students in Nowra have taken their message to the stage, devising their own original theatre pieces about climate change.
Over the course of one week, NUMBER students received a crash course in the dramatic arts from local Nic Nac Theatre Company.
On Friday (January 20), they premiered their very own show at the Nowra Players Theatre.
Theatre student Rachel Parnell said the young theatre troupe were passionate about climate action, as they looked to the future.
"As someone that's growing up in this day and age, where obviously there is the climate crisis going on, I feel like my future resources could be at risk," she said.
"My future kids could be affected, and my kids kids. I think, if we don't do something about it now, there's going to be no [positive] change."
Fellow student Amy Edwards added, "the longer you leave it, the less we're going to be able to get back."
"When you go out into nature and see all these beautiful things, you want to make sure they're there as long as possible, for people in generations to come to be able to experience them," Miss Edwards said.
The theatre students were under the tutelage of drama teachers Annaliese Szota and Jane Gallenca, along with specialist mentors Debra Davies, Karella Mitchell, Paul Greene, Jarrah Carlisle, Bonnie Porter Greene, and Saskia.
Ms Szota said the week of workshops had been years in the making - like many community activities, bushfires and the pandemic put things on hold for a while.
To finally run the classes was, in her eyes, a positive outlet for the group of young people after some challenging years.
"We realised... there has been a lot of anxiety around all of these things that have happened - the bushfires, COVID, and what have you," she said.
"So we've been able to create this piece on climate change, and what matters to the kids.
"Having their input and creating this piece of theatre has helped with the mental load for a young person to deal with those things, and enabled them to talk with the older generation, to say 'come on, you started this, help us to fix it'.
"It has been quite refreshing and exciting to work with this group of young artists and figure out where their concerns are."
Students taking part in the Nic Nac Theatre workshop were Anya Ellerington, Sean Leach, Ellie Cooper, Matilda Greene, JJ, Charlotte Hertzberg, Jojo Pichler, Declan Mitchell-Breakwell, Ava Robinson, Dakota Ware, Eva Bongarzoni, Alex Milligan, Nat Batchelor, Amy Edwards, Rachel Parnell, Thevan, Chimoni Hart, Lottie Thomas, Leo Gallenca, Will Bizeray, Eden Singleton, Emily Berenger, and Xavier Lynch.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
