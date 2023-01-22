South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Young creatives of Nowra raise their voices on climate change

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated January 23 2023 - 12:58pm, first published January 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A team of creative students in Nowra have raised their voices on climate change, through theatre. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.

Climate change: it's the big issue on young people's minds, and they're calling for action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.