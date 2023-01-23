The death of a woman in Jervis Bay has added to what has been a horror summer for drownings on beaches at the popular South Coast holiday destination.
The woman was paddleboarding offshore at Captains Beach on Monday when she encountered difficulties at about midday.
Bystanders assisted police and other emergency services in an attempted rescue, however, the woman was located deceased.
It is believed a rip or adverse wind conditions could have played a part. The woman was not wearing a life jacket.
Family members were on the shore at the time. They have not released the name or age of their loved one at this stage.
As Jervis Bay is an Australian Federal Police jurisdiction, the matter will fall to the Australian Federal Police and a report is being prepared for the Coroner.
It is the third incident in the waters of Jervis Bay area since the start of the year.
On January 8, police were called to an incident at Steamers Beach where a man who was not wearing a life jacket, had been swept into the ocean while fishing from the rocks.
Less than 24 hours later a 62-year-old male surfer was pulled unresponsive from the water off Cave Beach.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
