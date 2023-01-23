Bomaderry Ambulance Station gets a million dollar makeover, staffing boost

Bomaderry Ambulance Station is set for a staffing boost.
Twelve new paramedics are set to join the Bomaderry team.
It comes as major works at the station nears completion.
Member for Kiama Gareth Ward said that major works at Bomaderry Ambulance Station were almost complete thanks to a funding boost from the NSW Government.
"I'm pleased to have lobbied for a $1.1 million upgrade to the Bomaderry Ambulance Station which has improved storage spaces, workspaces, recreational facilities, and car parking at the station," Mr Ward said.
"Given the long hours ambos spend at these stations, it's important we have modern and comfortable facilities that support their life-saving work.
"I'm also delighted to announce that the station will receive a boost of 12 additional paramedics which will help improve ambulance response times and reduce the pressure on our hard-working and dedicated ambos.
"Our paramedics do an incredible job, and I am so proud of our local team who are working so hard to care for our local community in times of crisis.
"This station upgrade comes on top on other commitments I've made and delivered including a new ambulance station for Kiama and the new ambulance station at Berry that also came with additional paramedics."
