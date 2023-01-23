South Coast Register
Upgrades and new staff for Bomaderry Ambulance Station

Updated January 24 2023 - 9:29am, first published 9:02am
Bomaderry Ambulance Station gets a million dollar makeover, staffing boost

Bomaderry Ambulance Station is set for a staffing boost.

