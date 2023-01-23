South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Even more stores: further retailers confirmed for South Nowra Home Co, former Masters building

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated January 23 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former Masters building at South Nowra is getting a facelift, before major retailers arrive. HomeCo South Nowra is expected to open in late March or early April.

Following earlier reports of three major retailers moving in to Nowra, shopping centre developer HomeCo has confirmed more retailers will be joining its stable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.