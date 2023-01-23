Following earlier reports of three major retailers moving in to Nowra, shopping centre developer HomeCo has confirmed more retailers will be joining its stable.
Sporting goods store Rebel, and hardware supplier RSEA and Sydney Tools will also be moving in to the new shopping centre at South Nowra.
The outlets will join TK Maxx, JB Hi-Fi, and Anaconda in the former Masters building.
In a statement, HomeCo asset manager Kylie Green told the Register the company expects the new shops will create about 100 extra jobs for Nowra locals.
Currently the company expects to open the doors in late March or early April.
"We are excited to be welcoming these household name brands into the community at HomeCo. South Nowra, and we can't wait to open our doors to you," Ms Green said.
The HomeCo building has sat vacant for seven years
Originally built for Masters hardware, the store never opened its doors; the chain was folded by parent company Woolworths in 2016.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
