Sussex Inlet Neighbourhood Centre is open again - it was a hard-fought battle to get this far

Sussex Inlet Neighbourhood Centre has opened the doors to its brand new home.
However, it has been a long and hard-fought journey to get this far.
Since being evicted from their original building back in February, Neighbourhood Centre volunteers have spent virtually all year searching for a new building.
When they finally found the ideal location, still on Jacobs Dr, there was a new challenge: securing enough funding to pay the rent.
Shoalhaven City Council has stepped in to help the Neighbourhood Centre, and now councillors are calling on the state government to 'cough up' it's share too.
The council has granted $13,000 to the Neighbourhood Centre, which will cover half of the annual rent at the new premises.
Cr Patricia White has been advocating for the group, and said this fight was far from over.
"I have spoken to Shelley Hancock, and asked her to chase the minister. We have asked them for $10,000." Cr White said.
"When Brad Hazzard coughs up for $10,000, council has covered the rest, so the centre has got 12 months rent.
"Next year we will be looking for some recurrent funding."
The centre itself is run by charity Sussex Inlet Foundation for Community Development.
Since the 1980s, the foundation has focused on making health services accessible to the local community.
President of the foundation David Jones said what the Neighbourhood Centre needed most was guaranteed funding.
Then, instead of begging for money to keep the lights on, he and the volunteers could focus on looking after their community.
"I don't want that worry. I want to be able to look at services, rather than worry if I've got enough money to pay the bills next week," Mr Jones said.
"Because there's so much I think we could do here to make people's lives more meaningful."
NSW Health owns the now-condemned building which had housed the Neighbourhood Centre since the late 1970s.
It also owns the neighbouring Lachie Poole Memorial Health Centre - originally built by the foundation, and given to the health department to ensure Sussex Inlet received home care and palliative care services.
Previously, Shoalhaven City Council had tried to acquire the site, so it could be kept for community use. Its offer was knocked back by Health Minister Brad Hazzard.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District told the Register that the building was too old and unsafe to use.
"The building used by the Sussex Inlet Neighbourhood Centre has reached the end of its working life and has been deemed a safety risk. This is why it is unusable for NSW Health in its current state and why the Sussex Inlet Foundation for Community Development needed to vacate the building in June [2022]," the statement read.
"The District is in the process of planning its demolition and removal.
"The District has advised Shoalhaven City Council that the property is not for sale because the site will continue to be used for the delivery of local health care services."
As for what happens next, the Department said it would help the Sussex Inlet Foundation for Community Development.
"The Local Health District has supported the Foundation for more than two decades to use the building at no cost and has been working for many months to assist the Foundation and Council to identify a permanent accommodation solution for the Foundation, and will continue to do so."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
