South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Motion to support an end to native forest logging voted down by Shoalhaven City Council

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 29 2022 - 4:01am, first published September 28 2022 - 11:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Moo D'Ath put forth a motion that council to support the rapid end to logging of public native forests in south east NSW. It was voted down on Monday, September 26. Picture from file.

A call to quickly end native forest logging has been voted down by Shoalhaven City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.