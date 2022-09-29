South Coast Register
Double demerits for October long weekend

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated September 29 2022 - 3:15am, first published 3:11am
File picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Double demerits come into force on Friday, for the second weekend in a row.

