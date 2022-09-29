The Shoalhaven Disability Expo returned for its eighth year, proving to be a huge success.
Teaching attendees all about the various support services, courses and groups around the Shoalhaven, the expo saw hundreds of attendees soaking up the information and enjoying some performances.
Leslie Coster, member of the organising committee said the event is a great opportunity for community members to see what is out there in the disability assistance world.
"We've got everything on offer, we've got a range of stalls, we have people from planned management, support coordination, individual support, how to get onto NDIS, everything involved with disabilities," he said.
"It's a chance to be inclusive and showcase what we can put on."
Mr Coster also said the expo is a great way for people to see the amount of options available to make lives easier.
"Choice and control is a major thing we have with the NDIS in general, whether you be a participant or part of a family, its important to know there are options out there to live your best life," he said.
Community groups running the stalls were thrilled to see the turnout, despite the wet weather.
Alistair Mars from 'Break Away Camping & 4 Wheel Drive', a disability supported camping business, said the turnout was incredible.
"We've had a great turn out from both providers and participants," he said.
"I went to move my car before and lost the spot immediately, there's so many people here."
Ngaire Nelson represented 'Plan Tracker', an app which helps organise all things to do with NDIS, from appointments to invoicing.
Mrs Nelson said it was great to see so many people turn up, even in terrible rain.
"I think considering it's been torrential rain, it says a lot that there's so many people here, it just shows that there is a real appetite in the community to learn about what's available."
Representing CareSouth was Sam Dawson and David Ellerington, who both said the expo provides an amazing opportunity for the community to see what support is available in their region.
"We've been providing NDIS services with CareSouth for many, many years," Mrs Dawson said.
"It's a great way for all the clients to see what different courses and providers there are," Mr Ellerington said.
At the expo, Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley also launched the Disability Inclusion Action Plan 2022-2026, which aims to build on Council's achievements to improve inclusion for people with disability.
Mrs Findley also launched a short film titled 'I feel included when', which showcases lived experience ambassadors telling their stories of inclusion and experiences of living with a disability in the Shoalhaven, including clips of many participants from last year's Disability Expo.
State Member for Kiama and former NSW Disability Minister, Gareth Ward agreed with attendees, saying the expo provides great knowledge in all things disability support related.
"I was the first Minister for Disabilities to have actually lived with a disability; I'm legally blind because of my albinism," he said.
"Today is an opportunity to show not just people with disabilities, but show anyone who is interested what's actually out there and the really terrific things that are happening."
The Shoalhaven Disability Expo will return in 2023 for its ninth year running.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
