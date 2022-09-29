For many police officers in the Nowra district, both serving and retired, September 29 is the biggest date on the calendar.
It is Police Remembrance Day: a chance to gather and pay respects to officers who have passed while serving on the force.
Generations of police officers from the south coast and beyond gathered at St Michael's Parish in Nowra on Thursday in remembrance of their colleagues.
Nowra Police officer in charge Chief Inspector Ray Stynes said this year's service held great significance.
"It's particularly special to be able to come together again this year," Insp. Stynes said.
"This is the first time we've been able to hold this service in person since the pandemic."
Over the past 12 months, 13 serving police officers have died in New South Wales; the service also acknowledged officers from other Australasian jurisdictions who had passed - one officer from Victoria, and another from Papua New Guinea.
In recent memory, Nowra Police Station has lost two of their own: Chief Inspector Steve Johnson and Senior Constable Peter Richardson.
Insp. Stynes said while neither man died while on duty, both were serving officers when they passed.
"They will always remain close to everybody in Nowra who was around then," he said.
"They were part of the infrastructure there at Nowra."
With so many police colleagues gathered in one place, Insp. Stynes took the opportunity to honour two retired officers, who also happened to play key roles in the service.
Peter Williams (Constable First Class, retired) and Reverend Todd Galvin were presented with their retirement pins.
Insp Stynes said he was 'honoured and humbled' to present the accolades.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
