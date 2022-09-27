This October, Ulladulla is hosting 12 days of community events in memory of local lads Craig Dunn and Danny Lewis. This year marks 20 years since the Bali Bombings which claimed their young lives. Kicking off the festival of community spirit is the Dunno and Kegs Surfing Classic on Saturday (October 1); the sport will be followed by a raucous show from punk legends Bodyjar at the Dunn and Lewis Centre. Next week, the centre will host heaps of activities including a family-friendly under-18s dance, high tea, gymnastics, art show, and an official unveiling of the memorial wall. Activities outside the centre include the fishing competition, golf day, and car show. For more, visit Dunn Lewis Centre on Facebook or Instagram.