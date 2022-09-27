Final tickets
Honk! Jr
It's the heart warming tale that celebrates being a little bit different: Honk! Jr is coming to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this September. Young local performers of Junior Albatross Musicals will take to the stage these school holidays, for three exciting shows on September 29 and 30. Get your tickets online or at the box office - they're selling fast!
Visual Arts
Festival in Kangaroo Valley
Spend the October long weekend at Visual Arts in the Valley. Some of the best contemporary art from across Australia (and around the local region) will be on show, speaking about the national, regional and local issues that matter. Galleries and special events will pop up across town during the festival, allowing art lovers to explore the area. September 30 - October 3. The art trail starts at Osborne Park Showgrounds. For the full program and more info, visit Arts in the Valley online.
Get Outdoors
Canapes, canoes, and wines
Do you love the outdoors, but also the finer things in life? Canoes, Cool Climate Wines, and Canapes has you covered in gorgeous Kangaroo Valley. Glide downstream in a canoe on the Kangaroo River, while indulging your tastebuds with delicious canapes and award-winning local wines. Spot majestic wildlife and see breathtaking scenery, while simultaneously taking a culinary tour of the Valley. Tour sets off on Saturday (October 1). To book your canoe, visit Experience Nature online.
Casey Donovan
A diva, an icon
She's one of Australia's most outstanding talents, and now Casey Donovan is set to land in Nowra. Her exciting Casey Donovan Reconnects Live in Concert tour is stopping at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on October 1. Casey and her band will perform songs from her hugely successful lockdown Bluesday Tuesday sessions, New Year's Eve performances at the Sydney Opera House, a few handpicked classics and her own chart-topping originals. Tickets are $9 each, available online and at the box office.
Ulladulla Events
12 days of community
This October, Ulladulla is hosting 12 days of community events in memory of local lads Craig Dunn and Danny Lewis. This year marks 20 years since the Bali Bombings which claimed their young lives. Kicking off the festival of community spirit is the Dunno and Kegs Surfing Classic on Saturday (October 1); the sport will be followed by a raucous show from punk legends Bodyjar at the Dunn and Lewis Centre. Next week, the centre will host heaps of activities including a family-friendly under-18s dance, high tea, gymnastics, art show, and an official unveiling of the memorial wall. Activities outside the centre include the fishing competition, golf day, and car show. For more, visit Dunn Lewis Centre on Facebook or Instagram.
Bundanon Built
Architecture tour
Go behind the scenes and tour Bundanon's multi award-winning built environment. Architecture buffs will delight in exploring the historic buildings designed by leading architects Glenn Murcutt Wendy Lewin, Reg Lark, and Kerstin Thompson. The tour is complimentary with art museum entry. Setting off at 11am from the art museum. Book your ticket ahead of time at bundanon.com.au
Markets Galore
Shop Local in your town
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or locally crafted homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Milton Farmers Market (Saturday, 8.30-11.30am), Shoalhaven Heads Surf Club market (Saturday, 8am-1pm), Greenwell Point Spring Fete (Saturday, 9am-3pm), Jervis Bay Maritime Museum market (Saturday, 10am-3pm), The Mill Market at Pyree (Sunday, 10am-3pm), and Culburra Beach monthly market (Sunday, 8am-2pm).
Boot Scootin'
South Coast Country
Some of Australia's hottest country music talents will land in Nowra next month. South Coast Country, a family-friendly music festival, will take over Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on October 8-9. Headliners include award-winning band Darlinghusrt, Gold Coast stars Hinterland, Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, Fanny Lumsden, Amber Lawrence, Luke O'Shea, and one of Australia's hottest country talents: James Johsnton. The event is jam packed with free entertainment too, including line dancing, food trucks, a petting zoo, face painting and much more. Tickets for the show are $9 per person, available online and from the box office; the family fun day will be free for all ages.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
