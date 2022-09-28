South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Plans for Moss Vale North Urban Release Area move ahead, despite objections from developer

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 28 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A planning proposal for the Moss Vale North Urban Release Area will move forward, almost eight years after work on the project began. Picture from file.

Plans for the future suburb of Badagarang have been years in the making.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.