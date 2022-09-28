Plans for the future suburb of Badagarang have been years in the making.
Since 2014, Shoalhaven City Council has been consulting with land owners of the 266 hectare site north of Moss Vale Rd, known as the Moss Vale North Urban Release Area.
So when a new owner stepped up to the Monday evening (September 26) council meeting, calling for major changes to the plans, councillors were 'perplexed'.
Michael Braithwaite, representing developer Newquest Property, made a deputation against progressing the current planning proposal for the Moss Vale North URA - which is to become part of Badagarang.
Newquest Property bought land earmarked for the Moss Vale North URA in June 2021.
It already owns the Moss Vale South URA and plans to develop it as Haven Estate South; different plans and specifications apply to this section of land, compared to the larger northern section.
Speaking against the existing proposal on the northern side, Mr Braithwaite called on council to make planned roads narrower, make bushland buffer zones smaller, move the town centre location, and change the layout of lots in the future suburb.
He said Newquest Property would offer to pay council for a different planning proposal that would suit the developer's vision.
"You can't start any development on the northern URA until the DCP (development control plan) is in a position where it's right," Mr Braithwaite said.
"We control stage one of that precinct.
"So it would not be our preference to start any work until such time as we feel that everyone is satisfied with where we're at with road widths, and concluding all the discussions that were brought forward as part of our planning proposal."
The Newquest deputation was questioned by councillors, including Mayor Amanda Findley, who implied the developer chose to purchase the land with significant plans already in motion.
"I'm perplexed, because when council embarked on the Moss Vale North URA, it embarked on a journey to deliver a five star rated green estate," she said.
"So when you bought into that project, you were familiar with the material that council had already put on exhibition and was already working with the previous owners.
"You were fully aware of all the background that council was trying to deliver a high quality estate that had wide roads and some of the first 300 square metre blocks in an estate in the whole of the Shoalhaven."
The Moss Vale North Urban release area would create an estimated 3000-plus residential lots in the brand new suburb of Badagarang.
During debate on proceeding with the existing planning proposal, councillor John Wells advocated that council consider the developer's suggestions, as they had responded to the most recent public exhibition process.
He said final plans for a development of this size should consider all parties, and changes since consulting with the original owners started six years ago.
"This is the most important residential subdivision in our city for the last 40 or 50 years," Cr Wells said.
"It will become a billion dollar investment for residents of the city; infrastructure and housing provision will debatably add another one and a half billion to that.
"Badagarang is the biggest show in town, and is likely to be the biggest show in town for the next 10 to 15 years.
"Therefore, in my view, we need to get the planning proposal, development control plan, and contribution plan as close as we can to the city's agencies, to the city council itself, to the developers, and the community.
"We need to get as close to right as we can from the get go."
Cr Wells moved to amend the original motion - that the planning proposal should be finalised and proceed - asking instead to defer the matter to a detailed council briefing.
His amendment was struck down.
Ultimately, councillors voted 10-2 to proceed with the original motion.
Shoalhaven City Council will move ahead with the existing planning proposal for the Moss Vale North URA.
It will consult state government agencies as part of the process, and invite any objectors with other ideas to submit requests for planning proposals and alternate development controls.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
