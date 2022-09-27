A Nowra man has been given jail time after he pleaded guilty to one charge of stalk and intimidate with intention of fear and harm, and one charge of larceny.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on September 27, Andrew Wellington, 39, stole a $20 bottle of wine before entering a Nowra hairdressing salon on June 22 and intimidating the young women working in the store.
The court heard the incident broke an ICO (Intensive Correction Orders) Wellington was on, due to two charges of public indecency in 2021.
Magistrate Lisa Viney said "this intimidation is concerning" after viewing police documents outlining how Wellington refused to leave the salon after being informed it was full.
The same documents stated Wellington then drank from the stolen bottle of wine before asking a young worker, "If I had a gun in my bag and took it out, how many people do you think I could kill?"
The documents stated that Wellington proceeded to ask the worker for her phone number. When she asked why he wanted it, he replied, "you know why".
Wellington was arrested on June 23, a day after the incident and was refused bail due to breaking the ICO.
Wellington's solicitor said he had well known mental health issues and came from a disadvantaged background.
Magistrate Viney said it was clear from the documents that Wellington was intimidating the young woman.
"She's in her workplace, then you've come in there, refused to leave and then spoken to her in that manner," Magistrate Viney said.
Wellington was sentenced to nine months in the South Coast Correctional Centre, four months without parole and was fined $500 for stealing the bottle of wine.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
