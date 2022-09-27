South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Court

Nowra man Andrew Wellington jailed after pleading guilty to charges related to stalking, intimidating a hairdresser

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:32am, first published September 27 2022 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra Court House, where Wellington was sentenced. Picture Tom McGann.

A Nowra man has been given jail time after he pleaded guilty to one charge of stalk and intimidate with intention of fear and harm, and one charge of larceny.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.