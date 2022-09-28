Botanic garden ransacked by plant thieves

Plant thieves have ransacked the Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden overnight.
An estimated $1000 worth of plants were taken from the plot between Tuesday evening (September 27) and Wednesday morning (September 28).
About 40 fern plants were taken from the garden beds - mainly Australian Tree Ferns (cyathea cooperi) and Mother Shield Ferns (polystichum proliferum).
Though the plant thieves did drop some ferns on an adjoining road as they left in the dark.
They mature fern plants will be expensive to replace.
Staghorns are known to be an expensive and popular plant for home gardens.
Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden president Rob Stewart said his team of all-volunteer gardeners are furious at the theft, which is the second in recent months.
"Whoever took them has been here before, possibly a few weeks ago. [Those plants] were over near the preschool, where there's a light at night so they can sort of see what they're doing," he said.
"We're just angry and disappointed. Our volunteers put a lot of work into this botanic garden...
"It's really sad that it's come to this."
The plot at Shoalhaven Heads is home to many rare, endangered and threatened species.
Volunteers have been growing natives there for 15 years, and hold regular working bees to care for the plants.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
