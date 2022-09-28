The Nowra Show Society are calling out for young women across the Shoalhaven to enter into the 2023 Nowra Young Woman Competition.
Regarded as one of the largest and most prestigious competitions in New South Wales, the competition aims to find a person most suited to represent the young rural women of the Shoalhaven.
The contest also provides an opportunity for young women to gain valuable experience and make new friends, while having the chance to win great prizes.
Imogen Clarke is a young woman from the Nowra area who won the competition in 2022.
Miss Clarke said the competition helped improve her public speaking skills and teach her more about speaking to other people.
"I grew up attending Nowra Show and later volunteering for the Show Society, and I saw entering the Competition as an opportunity to get a little more experience when it came to interviews and public speaking," she said.
""The benefits and skills that you can gain from being a part of the program are invaluable. My confidence and aspirations have grown enormously, and continue to expand with each event I attend."
Going on to represent Nowra at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April, Miss Clarke said she enjoyed spending many weekends travelling around NSW to different agriculture shows as part of the competition.
"The best thing about the Competition is the opportunity to see different parts of not only your local Show, but other surrounding shows, and there are lots of weird and wonderful activities," she said.
"I have raced motorised esky's in Hay, shook hands with the best boiled rice cooker in Condobolin, judged hotdog eating competitions, presented numerous awards and met some all-round fantastic people."
Young women who participate in the competition will learn all about the Australian agriculture industry through hands on experiences, as well as growing their knowledge in acre cropping, wool and fleeces and the rice industry, according to Miss Clarke.
"The Competition gives you the opportunity to network with similar people from different areas and you learn different ways to do things, not only in the Show environment but also in everyday life," she said.
"The volunteers that drive agricultural shows are the most supportive and welcoming people I have come across."
The 2023 Nowra Showgirl Competition will be held on November 26 2022.
Interested entrants can find out more by visiting the Nowra Show website. www.nowrashow.org.au.
Entrants must be aged between 18 and 26 and are sponsored by a local business chosen by the individual or linked through the Show Society.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
