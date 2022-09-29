Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley has set her sights on State Government, announcing intentions to run for South Coast for the Greens in 2023.
The state election is set to occur next year in March, where Mrs Findley will contest the seat currently held by retiring Liberal Member, Shelly Hancock.
Mrs Findley said she is running for the South Coast as the 15 years she spent on council have given her a strong understanding of the issues in the area.
"My experience means that I can represent our area immediately with the issues that have been brought to my attention over the years," she said.
Having been mayor of the Shoalhaven during the Black Summer fires, floods and the pandemic, Mrs Findley said these times have shown the community she is a strong leader.
"I have a proven track record in supporting the people of this community and with the electorates support, I can continue to do so," she said.
Mrs Findley has run in three state elections between 2007 and 2015 and recently failed to get pre-selected for the NSW Greens Upper House.
Now, she is looking forward to State Government, where she hopes to address the main issues facing the electorate.
"Roads, affordable housing and disaster preparedness will be just a couple of the areas that I will be demanding more support for in the Shoalhaven," Mrs Findley said.
With the state election around the corner, Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels Director, Luke Sikora and Shoalhaven Business Chamber President, Jemma Tribe have both nominated for Liberal Party pre-selection for the South Coast seat, while Labor are yet to announce a candidate.
For the neighbouring seat of Kiama, both the Greens and the Liberal Party are yet to announce a candidate, however Labor have announced former journalist Katelin McInerney as their candidate to take on Independent Gareth Ward in the upcoming election.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
