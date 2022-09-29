The 2022 Koori Knockout is only one day away and the round one matches have been set.
Last night (September 28) the official round one draw for the Koori Knockout was pulled and the main takeaway is the undeniable strength of the Pool A teams.
A massive 60 men's teams will take the field in the senior competition this year, with the lineups of each side being kept relatively secret ahead of the weekend clashes.
READ MORE:
Everyone in the Knockout knows how important the draw is and the path to victory can be made a lot harder depending on where you fall.
The undeniably strongest pool in the competition has some can't miss matches to kick off the Knockout which will see several powerhouse teams go down early.
To kick off Saturday, Dunghutti Connections will face the Collarenebri Bulldogs on Field 1 at 9:30am.
On Field 3, the Bundjalung Baygal Warriors will take on Combined Countries also at 9:30am. Bundjalung Baygal will be a force to be reckoned with Cody Walker taking the field after his preliminary finals loss with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
A huge match will then take place at 10:20am on Field 1 where the defending champion South Coast Black Cockatoos will clash against Walgett Aboriginal Connection. A gritty clash between two talented sides that will make defending the title a harder task for the Black Cockatoos.
On Field 2 at 10:20, Maitland United 2 will battle Serpents United, former professional footballer Terry Wickey's unit will be looking to make a big splash in the competition.
Gumbaynggirr Rams continue the tough draw as they will try to overcome the strong Redfern All Blacks at 10:20 on Field 3 at Rugby Park.
Brothers United will take on Narwan Eels Gold at 11:10 on Field 1.
Finally the Bourke Warriors close out the tough Pool A with a clash against the Maitland United 1.
Newcastle Yowies have scored the bye first up.
To kick off Pool B the Ngaku Warriors will take to the field against the Toomelah Tigers at 11:10 on Field 3.
Koori Brothers United will face the Moore Boomerangs coached by Jason Munroe. That match kicks off at 12pm on Field 1.
Waterloo Storm and Dubbo Pacemakers will the clash at 12pm also on Field 2.
Narrandra Wiradjuri Warriors will look to take down the Newcastle Emus at 12pm on Field 3.
The next game on Bomaderry's Field 1 at 12:50pm will be played between Shane and Sheldon Memorial and La Perouse 2. The memorial side was put in by Joseph Shorey from Dubbo, who lost both his son's Shane and Sheldon in a tragic car crash last year. Former Wallaby Lloyd Walker will be coaching the La Perouse side.
Cabbage Tree Island will play their round one match at Bomaderry Field 2 against the Tweed Connections.
Next game at Rugby Park Field 3 at 12:50pm will be between Mt Druitt United 2 against the Goodooga Magpies.
Castlereigh All Blacks will have the first round bye.
First up in Pool C, Jai Wright Memorial - Bellbrook were drawn first, a side named after a 16-year-old who passed away earlier this year. They will take on the Wall Street Warriors at 1:40pm at Bomaderry.
Griffith Three Ways the minor championship winners from 2019 were pulled next and will take on South Taree 2 at 1:40 on Field 2. Will Latrell Mitchell make an appearance?
Next at Rugby Park's Field 3, the Dhinawan Boys Toomelah will battle against the Tin Town Warriors at 1:40pm.
The Gilgandra Sand Goannas were pulled next to play at 2:30 on Field 1 against the Blacktown Red Belly Warriors. The Warriors should be fresh having hosted their own smaller knockout a couple of weeks prior.
Field 2, Bomaderry at 2:30 the Gomeroi Roos will battle the Erambie All Blacks.
Out at South Nowra, the Nanima Common Connection will clash against the Next Generation Kangaroos at 2:30pm on Field 3.
Finally on Field 1 at Bomaderry the Narrungdera Wanderers will play the Roseby Park Raiders at 3:20. The Raiders are another memorial team, this time for Will 'Jay' Longbottom, Roseby Park for his home and Raiders for his favourite team.
Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers will have the bye.
In the fourth and final quarter of the draw, the Narwan Eels Blue were pulled first to go up against Dindima at 3:20pm on Field 2.
The Campbelltown Ghosts will then battle the Newcastle All Blacks at Rugby Park's Field 3 at 3:20pm. The All Blacks have been a strong side over the past several Knockouts, hosting the previous knockout.
Illawarra Titans will look to take down the Gundungurra Goannas at 4:10 on Field 1 at Bomaderry.
The Kamilaroi Galamaays will clash against the Wellington Wedgetails at 4:10 on Field 3.
Next to be pulled were the Tamworth All Blacks will take on at Rugby Park's Field 3 Mount Druitt United 1.
As the day winds down the last two games will be played at 5pm at Bomaderry, with the Wallaga Lake Warriors battling the La Perouse Panthers on Field 1 and finally the Googars will look for a win against South Taree on Field 2.
Western Koori Eels will have the bye.
West Tigers' Tyrone Peachey was in attendance but was unwilling to let on which side he would be playing for in this year's knockout.
Brisbane Broncos' Albert Kelly was also in attendance, talking about his love for the knockout, "I grew up in it, I pretty much learned how to play footy in it."
Kelly was also secretive about what side he'd be suiting up for in the Knockout, saying "you'll just have to wait and see on the day."
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets veteran and Koori Knockout stalwart Geoffrey Johnson also spoke on the event and what brings him back every year.
"Well we want to bring it back our way, back to the Riverina and Wiradjuri country. We are turning up with a strong family team and it's all about taking it back home," he said.
The 2022 Koori Knockout will officially kick off tomorrow at 8:30am for the Junior sides at both Bomaderry Sports Complex and Rugby Park.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.