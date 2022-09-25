Warilla Lake South Gorillas are the Group Seven premiers after winning a thrilling grand final over perennial high-flyers Gerringong Lions.
The Gorillas built their hard-fought win on defence, holding out the fast-finishing Lions 16-14 at Centenary Field on Sunday.
The Lions almost snatched victory from the jaws of defeat but could not crack Warilla's defence in the final 90 seconds of the game despite numerous opportunities to do so.
Gerringong coach Scott Stewart would have lamented his team's poor ball handling, especially in an incident midway through the first half where prop Alexander Weir dropped the ball with a try there for the taking.
Warilla coach Troy Grant praised his team's game-winning defence.
"We spoke about how our defence was going to win us the game," he said.
"We didn't want to have to defend that hard but we did and got through it.
"It was an amazing roller coaster. To the boys credit, they just kept turning up, you seen that until the last 10 seconds.
"They had to work hard, they had to go the hard way, they definitely done that, they deserve what they got."
Though it was Gerringong who capitalised on their early domination and took a deserved 4-0 lead when centre Kayne Brennan crossed out wide 18 minutes into the game.
But only three minutes later Warilla hit back when fullback Justin Jones did well to score after chasing through a smart kick by halfback Blair Grant.
Beau Henry converted the kick to see Warilla lead 6-4.
Good play by Brennan again in the 33rd minute saw the Lions hit back with a try to Corey Mulhall.
Jake Taylor missed the conversion, leaving the score 8-6 to Gerringong.
That was the score it remained at halftime.
The Gorillas could consider themselves fortunate they were only two behind.
Lions prop Alexander Weir dropped the ball over the line midway through the first half but Warilla showed up time and time again in defence to deny the dangerous Gerringong attack.
The Gorilla's chances were also dealt a big blow with half Grant and centre Dane Nelson limping off the field with injury late in the half.
But it was Warilla who started the second half best, with winger Kye Dean crossing for a try after just a minute, to see the Gorillas re-take the lead 10-8.
Five minutes later they were in again, with Jones scoring his second four-pointer after regathering another clever kick from replacement halfback Tyrone Roberts.
Henry kicked the conversion to extend Warilla's lead to 16-8.
A minute later those two were at it again but Roberts dropped the ball just a metre from the try-line.
Gerringong captain Nathan Ford kept his team in the game, barging over for a try, which was converted by Taylor, to reduce Warilla's lead to only two with over 20 minutes still to play.
But try as they could, neither team could add points to their tally
Grant said the Lions were amazing opponents.
"Credit to them, that's why they have been here the last decade. They're amazing. I'm glad to get one up on them to be quite honest," he said.
"We all rallied hard and stuck by each other when we made mistakes. I thought our bench did really well, they all came up with some good things.
"It was one of those roller coasters where everyone made a few errors but everyone came up with some good things as well. I though we were all good across the park."
Grant was right and it was a great team effort, but their five-eighth Jake Brisbane was a deserving man-of-the-match for steering Warilla to victory.
Meantime, in the earlier games Gerringong beat Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 30-6 in the U18s grand final, while Jamberoo broke a 50 plus year hoodoo with a 22-16 win over Gerringong to win their first reserve grade grand final since 1969.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
