South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Warilla Lake South Gorillas down Gerringong in thrilling Group Seven grand final

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 25 2022 - 9:54am, first published 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla Lake South Gorillas celebrate their Group Seven grand final victory after beating Gerringong Lions 16-14 at Centenary Field on Sunday. Picture: Robert Peet.

Warilla Lake South Gorillas are the Group Seven premiers after winning a thrilling grand final over perennial high-flyers Gerringong Lions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.