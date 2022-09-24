The two-year wait is over and the Knockout is back.
It has been confirmed that both the National Indigenous Television (NITV) and SBS will be live broadcasting the historic 50th Koori Knockout series starting from this Friday September 30.
The Koori Knockout will see more than 150 teams across men's, women's and junior tournaments, battling it out for bragging rights and the top prize.
This year will mark the 13th Knockout that will be broadcasted by NITV who are the official media partner of the event.
READ MORE:
It has been a long wait for league fans, with the popular community-run tournament being sidelined since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be one of the largest gatherings of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in Australia, seeing many travel great distances to attend in the past.
NITV will bring full day live match coverage of the semi-final clashes on Sunday October 2, while SBS and NITV will air full day live match coverage of the grand final from 2:30pm to 5.30pm on Monday October 3.
There will be several prolific presenters lending their voice for the Knockout broadcasts.
ABC current affairs journalist Dan Conifer and prolific broadcaster Brad Cooke will be joined by Sky News' Djuro Sen to cover grand finals day.
They will also be joined by ex-NRL players Dean Widders, Timana Tahu and Beau Champion, as well as 'Over the Black Dot' panel member Bo de la Cruz, NRLW Newcastle Knights head coach Ronald Griffiths, plus many more.
Speaking on the event, NITV channel manager, Tanya Denning-Orman said, "NITV is thrilled that that Koori Knockout is back for the first time in a number of years."
"We are committed to showcasing all tiers of rugby league once again. We are excited to bring our viewers all the action from the 50th Koori Knockout."
"The Knockout is as much of a celebration of sport as it is a modern-day corroboree centred on family, community and local Aboriginal culture."
This years Koori Knockout will be held at Bomaderry Sporting Complex and Rugby Park in Nowra.
Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr is one of many Aboriginal NRL players lining up to play in this year's Knockout at the end of their season.
St George Illawarra Dragons NRL player Tyrell Fuimaono will also play in this year's tournament.
You can be sure the South Coast Black Cockatoos will be looking to reign supreme once again after their win at the 2019 Koori Knockout, a repeat is surely on the minds of returning players.
The tournament will kick off this Friday, September 30.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.