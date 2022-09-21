Whose turn is it to raise the Artie Smith Trophy in 2022?
Well it's down to just two Group Seven powerhouses in the Gerringong Lions and the Warilla Lake-South Gorillas.
After two years of waiting, the 2022 Group Seven season has hit it's climax after navigating numerous hurdles throughout the year and the final results sees a rematch of the 2020 grand final.
In their last clash the Lions took home the win 20-6, which marked Gerringong's 20th premiership title.
You can be certain that the Gorillas will be looking for revenge, and to add to their trophy cabinet with their last title coming in 2011, when they beat Gerringong 36-6.
It has been one of the best league rivalries for a long time, as each side often brings the best out of one another.
This season the teams split the season series, each winning a game convincingly against one another.
The two giants recently met in the semi finals where the Gorillas used a late game flurry to secure a gusty comeback victory, 32-20, clinching their spot in the grand final.
The Lions then had to face the streaking Stingrays teams in the preliminary finals. They overcame Shellharbour 34-16, and will now get another shot at dispatching Warilla, this time in the grand final.
Lions skipper Nathan Ford speaking on the team's rivalry with Gorillas, said it comes from a mixture of respect as well as knowing how each other plays.
"I think we know how each other plays, we go out there knowing where the strengths and weaknesses are," he said.
"Both teams as a result go out there and attack those. We just have to show up Sunday and put our best foot forward."
Gorillas Aaron Henry echoed a similar sentiment on the teams rivalry.
"I think that both sides are just really high quality teams and when they come together you get quality footy," Henry said.
"I don't think it's going to be a runaway either way, it definitely has the chance to be a tight one."
Henry said "discipline" is the key for Warilla to play their best football on Sunday.
"We need to control the ball and just stayed focused to make sure we are still in the game in the 79th minute.
It's an exciting time for Gerringong, who continue to flex their reputation as a town of sporting excellence. This weekend will see three different Lions sides playing in the grand final, a testament to the quality of the club.
"It's obviously a very exciting time for the town and for us to be here again is a massive achievement for all the boys," Ford said.
Ford went on to say that controlling the ruck early will be key for Gerringong in gaining the upper hand.
"We have to control their big forwards, everyone knows they have great go forward," he said.
"Controlling the rucks in those early tackles will hopefully put us in a good position to play some attacking footy ourselves."
"There are a couple of us who are in our eighth grand final with two of us looking to win our sixth, continuing that legacy is obviously really important to us and the club."
The Gerringong Lions and Warilla Lake-South Gorillas will clash for the Artie-Smith Trophy on Sunday September 25 at Centenary Field.
Kick off for first grade will be at 3pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
