The Wreck Bay Sharks took full advantage of extra time to bring home the division two premiership with a 2-0 victory over the Manyana Wanderers.
Both sides headed into the weekend posting very positive seasons. Wreck Bay finished as minor premiers, sporting a record of 12 wins, 3 losses and 3 draws on the season while Manyana finished right behind in second place at 11 wins, 4 losses and 3 draws.
The two sides had in fact met in the first semi final, where it took to penalty shootouts to decide the winner, with the Sharks narrowly escaping with the 5-4 victory, while Manyana went on to clash with Illaroo in the preliminary final, winning convincingly 4-1.
The strong crowd of both Mayana and Wreck Bay supporters gathered at Ison Park to cheer on their boys.
From the jump it was obvious that it was going to hard fought affair with both teams incredibly even across the park.
Wreck Bay goalkeeper Bailey Brown was fantastic with his communication throughout, consistently keeping his troops organised and always supporting his teammates with positive remarks, it also helped that he made several fantastic saves.
Manyana started strong gaining most of the ball time with Jarod Ryding and Andrew Hallett both making an impact with the ball.
The Wanderers had a chance early with a penalty taken by Samuel Duffy, and while it looked promising, it ended up being slightly askew.
The Sharks soon gained some momentum of their own, with a couple of promising shots on goal, the highlight being the always energetic Jordan Reid almost capitalising off a beautiful cross.
At halftime the score read 0-0 and heading into the second half it would be more of the same, with missed opportunities shared between the dueling sides.
At the end of regulation it was still a stalemate at nil-all and onto extra time it went, with the premiership in reach still for both the Sharks and Wanderers.
Something clicked for Wreck Bay though as they came out of the gates at extra time, especially focused and determined to make up for lost time.
In comes David Hampton, the crafty player glided through the middle of the Manyana defense off a tremendous feed, to slot home the ball and give the Sharks at 1-0 lead at the 84 minute mark.
Just 10 minutes later, soon after switching sides, Reid would be back with a vengeance to extend the Bays lead.
He swiftly flicked the ball behind him, catching goalkeeper Tim Dixon off-guard, a move that was made even more impressive with the speedster evidently nursing an injury.
This goal made it 2-0 and put the nail in the coffin, with the Sharks soon running and jumping, celebrating their premiership clinching win.
The Wreck Bay Sharks are your division two champions.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
