South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Wreck Bay secure second grade grand final with win over Manyana

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:14am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wreck Bay's Jordan Reid flying high for the header. Picture by Tamara Lee

The Wreck Bay Sharks took full advantage of extra time to bring home the division two premiership with a 2-0 victory over the Manyana Wanderers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.