Our People

Keira Buckpitt named Illawarra Academy of Sport Athlete of the Year

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:18am, first published 4:30am
Left to right: Paul Knight (IAS President), Keira Buckpitt, Kiara Tobin and Ian Tobin. Picture by Balanced Image Studio

Keira Buckpitt's monumental 2022 campaign has hit another milestone, with the surfing gun taking away a pair of prestigious awards at the Illawarra Academy of Sport's (IAS) awards night.

