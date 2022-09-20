Keira Buckpitt's monumental 2022 campaign has hit another milestone, with the surfing gun taking away a pair of prestigious awards at the Illawarra Academy of Sport's (IAS) awards night.
The Culburra Beach local and Ulladulla boardrider, was awarded the DRB Group Tobin Family Award as well as the "Lonestar" Athlete of the Year Prize. Speaking on the win, Buckpitt said she "really wasn't expecting it" and "was so surprised.
"I actually thought for a split second was that really my name being called?" she said.
Her mother Justine said "I was in shock and proud all at once. Everyone on that stage deserved it so for Keira to be chosen was fantastic."
It has been a whirlwind 2022 season for Buckpitt who, coming off topping the U18 Australian National rankings in 2021, was selected to join the Australian Junior Irukandjs team at the IAS World Junior Surfing Champions in El Salvador, where she would finish ninth out of 96 competitors.
It was a great finish, but one Buckpitt said she feels she could have eclipsed if it wasn't for an ill-timed injury on the day.
"I won my heat and was coming back in when a wave knocked me across some sharp rocks," she said.
"I stabbed my leg on a barnacle and grazed my back and thigh, it hurt a lot."
What made it even more frustrating for Buckpitt was the surfing heats being run back to back, meaning she only had about 30 minutes to get fixed before she was back in the water again, this time a little worse for wear.
"I was so close to getting through to the next round but knew I'd done my best," she said.
The young surfer said recognition for the hard work she puts in is something she's "really grateful" for and to follow in the steps of surfing royalty is just an added bonus.
Buckpitt with this win is in strong sporting company, as past winners of the award include Sally Fitzgibbons, Emma McKeon, Blake Govers, Sarah Carli and Kieran Wooley.
Speaking of Fitzgibbons, Buckpitt said "It's really cool because she is such a nice person and has achieved so much."
"I really do look up to her because she gives back to the younger generation within surfing and of course she is from the South Coast."
As part of her award wins she will also receive a $5000 scholarship by the DRB Group to further assist her development in the sport.
Buckpitt said she's looking forward to continuing with the IAS, especially in regards to strength training.
"The IAS has been a very active part of this, providing me with programs specifically designed for me," she said.
Buckpitt will be looking to make some noise in the qualifying series of the World Surf League to fuel the next stage in her career.
"This will be something I take great care in preparing for, as I need to work on heat strategies and making the waves I choose count," she said.
You can next catch the surfer competing at the Australian Titles at North Stradbroke Island in Queensland, with "hopefully some more overseas travel to gain more experience in different conditions" in the coming year.
