Alexandria Smith's dynamite 2022 campaign has been recognised, as the young volleyball star saw herself as the recipient of an inaugural Illawarra Academy of Sport (IAS) award.
Smith was named the IAS Volleyball Athlete of the Year, earlier this week at the academy's award night.
The young athlete is a competitive volleyball athlete who has seen tremendous success both on the hardwood as well as on the sand, with numerous accolades achieved across both disciplines.
Smith was named a 2022 Volleyball Captain, leading her IAS girls to victory at both the Your Local Club Academy Games as well as the inaugural Volleyball/RASi Championships.
Earlier this year, Smith represented NSW at the 2022 Australian Youth Beach Volleyball Championships. Her and her partner both performed tremendously, bringing home the silver medal in the Under 18 Girls pool.
In indoor volleyball she saw just as much success.
She spearheaded the NSW U19 Phoenix Team to a bronze medal finish at the Australian Junior Volleyball Championships, and also represented the gold winning NSW CHS at the 2022 All Schools Volleyball Championships.
Smith has consistently illustrated her commitment to continuously improving in all facets of her game and this had led her to be noticed by coaches.
She has received several prestigious invitations including to the Junior National Training Camps to be part of the National Team selection process.
Smith also competes in the Illawarra's top women's team in the open age Sydney Volleyball League, where she recently played an integral role in her team bringing home the gold medal in the Women's Reserve Division. It was the club's greatest result in 20 years.
Coach Nicholas Thorpe speaking on Smith said, "Alexandria is enthusiastic and always looking for opportunities to further herself as an athlete."
"She has a mature attitude, and approaches training with an open mind and is quick to apply what she has learnt in a game situation."
Smith has shown that she isn't one to get complacent and with her continual growth in the sport you can expect the accolades are only going to continue to pile up.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
