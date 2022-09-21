South Coast Register
Alexandria Smith secures inaugural title at Illawarra Academy of Sport awards night

By Sam Baker
Updated September 21 2022 - 1:50am, first published 12:22am
Alexandria Smith digging deep. Supplied Picture

Alexandria Smith's dynamite 2022 campaign has been recognised, as the young volleyball star saw herself as the recipient of an inaugural Illawarra Academy of Sport (IAS) award.

