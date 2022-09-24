South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven District Football Association presentation highlights the best of 2022

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 24 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 premiership winning St Georges Basin Dragons. Picture by Tamara Lee

With St Georges Basin taking home their first ever Blackmore-Bolden Shield premiership, the 2022 Shoalhaven football season was wrapped up on a high after battling COVID-19 riddled campaigns for the past two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.