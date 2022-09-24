With St Georges Basin taking home their first ever Blackmore-Bolden Shield premiership, the 2022 Shoalhaven football season was wrapped up on a high after battling COVID-19 riddled campaigns for the past two years.
Friday night saw the players and association members from across the South Coast gather for the Shoalhaven District Football Association (SDFA) presentation night.
READ MORE:
Recognising the best of the best of Shoalhaven football in 2022.
In first grade the overall competition championship went to the Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks who finished the seesaw 2022 season on top of the table with a record of 9 wins, 3 losses and 4 draws.
It was a super impressive campaign for the Sharks, with the young squad led by coach Hayden Lavender surprising everyone this year.
The premiers for the 2022 season as mentioned before was the St Georges Basin Dragons, who a saw dynamite run to end the season carry them into the grand final against Huskisson with a ton of momentum.
The player of the year was awarded to Huskisson's skipper Gary Niemeier, who was the driving force behind the Seagulls success this year. Forming a formidable scoring duo with Gary Masterson, Niemeier had a tremendous 2022 campaign.
Golden Boot was awarded to both Niemeier and Basin's Jake Moffat who both combined for 11 goals on the season.
The Milton-Ulladulla Panthers saw a fantastic 2022 campaign result in them on top of the ladder with a record of 16 wins, 4 losses and 1 draw. The side battled valiantly in the grand final but unfortunately went down to a formidable foe.
That formidable opponent was the Callala Brumbies who took out the narrow 3-2 win in what was a fantastic showing. Jessica McCallion scored the deciding goal at the 53 minute mark, while Samara Wehmeyer scored the first two goals of the match.
Shaylee Meehan was named both player of the year and recipient of the golden boot for her dynamite season for the third place Shoalhaven United.
Meehan totaled a ridiculous 38 goals on the season, with her season high coming against St Georges Basin where she scored five.
The Wreck Bay Sharks capped off a perfect year, taking home both competition champions as well as winning the premiership in an extra time affair against the strong Manyana Wanderers.
Player of the year went to Shoalhaven Head's Christian Page who led his side to a third place finish, wrapping up the season with a record of 10 wins, 4 losses and 4 draws.
Golden boot was presented to Wreck Bay's Brenden Hiriart who netted 15 goals on the year.
Shoalhaven Heads took home the regular season hardware, finishing on top of the ladder undefeated with a record of 19 wins, 0 losses and 2 draws. However the fairy tale season would unfortunately end in heart break in the grand final.
Callala proved to be a equal opponent who was ready to shake up the comp as they narrowly downed Heads in the grand final 1-0. Samara Wehmeyer yet again showcased her scoring prowess when she scored the clutch goal in the 80th minute.
Player of the year was presented to Head's Hannah Brittian-George, while golden boot was awarded to Head's Briony Monroe who had 22 goals on the year.
The competition champions were Sussex Inlet who had a monster regular season campaign, finishing with 17 wins, 0 losses and 1 draw.
However it would be a similar story to the second grade Heads as they went down in the grand-final to a hungry fourth place Callala side, who walked away winners in a narrow 1-0 final.
Kye Irwin scored his most critical goal of the year, 11 minutes into the match to give his side a lead they would hold on to.
Player of the year went to St Georges Basin's Brenden Apperley, while golden boot was shared between Joshua Collard and Kye Irwin who both had 13 goals on the year.
Sussex Inlet took out the victory in the regular season and would carry that momentum into a a fantastic finals run where they would dispatch of Basin White 2-0 to secure the premiership.
Both the player of the year and golden boot went to Huskisson's Sophie Lymbery who finished with 13 goals on the year.
Shoalhaven United had a strong run to take out first place in the competition. In the grand final they went up against an equally powerful Milton-Ulladulla side that battled valiantly until the end.
The final went to penalty shootouts where United would hold to win 3-5.
Player of the year went to Milton's Phillip Dady, while Shane Button from United would walk away with the golden boot.
The fair play award would be awarded to St Georges Basin.
Illaroo Kangaroos finished the regular season undefeated at 11-0 to take out the competition championship, however the fourth place Shoalhaven United proved too strong in the preliminary finals winning 3-0.
In the finals Milton clashed with United, with the Panthers taking out the victory convincingly 3-1.
David Kerigan of Illaroo was presented as player of the year, while Adrian Taylor also of Illaroo was awarded golden boot for his 19 goals on the season.
Women's coach of the year went to Rod Kain who guided the Milton-Ulladulla Panthers to a strong campaign.
Men's coach of the year was awarded to Hayden Lavender of the Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks who coached his side to the minor premiership.
Over 35s player of the grand final went to Shaun Aldous, women's first grade player of the grand final was Emily May of Milton and for first grade men's it was awarded to Blake McGinn.
Referee of the year was awarded to Warrick Schutz.
Good guy award went to Selina Harden.
Women's rookie of the year was Alexandra Kerrigan of Shoalhaven United.
Men's rookie of the year went to the always reliable Jake Moffat.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.