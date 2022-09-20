The St Georges Basin Dragons have created both club and league history taking home the premiership for the 2022 Blackmore-Bolden Shield Season.
It is the first premiership-winning side in club history, and the first team outside of the top two to win the grand-final since 2016.
It was a hard fought game with both Basin and Huskisson leaving it all out on the field. Both teams came out of the gates red hot on the defensive side with neither able to hold onto possession for long.
There was a tense atmosphere between the two rivals, with consistent back and forth being exchanged between the players.
Both sides took the momentum at different points throughout the match but couldn't capitalise on it, which resulted in a nil-all tie at the end of regulation.
Going into extra time it was more of the same, coming down to penalty shootouts to be the ultimate decider.
Lachlan Ford hit the crucial penalty to keep the Dragons in the match, with Huski goalkeeper Chis Tweed having the chance to ice the game for the Seagulls.
His shot went awry however, with a followup by Owen Browne giving Basin their sixth before Matthew Capel missed for Huski and it was all over.
The Reds stormed the field screaming "When the saints go marching in."
It was a brilliant effort all-round for the Dragons. The aforementioned Owen Browne played an incredible match, with his next level effort being unmatched. Always in the right place at the right time, Browne was a consistent headache for Huski and a golden hero for Basin.
The Dragons young guns, Jacob Carney and Rory Meyer were also both brilliant. Neither ever look fazed by the moment and always appeared to be very composed, with their play a large factor in their sides eventual victory.
For Huskisson, they were in it but didn't play to the level seen throughout the season, which is a testament to Basin's defence. However it was still a brilliant 2022 campaign for the Seagulls who will come back next year more determined than ever.
It has been the most whirlwind first grade football season in recent history, with Basin only just making the top four, showcasing just how tight the league was as a whole.
The Dragons caught fire at just the right time, taking down their old foe Bomaderry Tigers in the semi-finals (also in penalties), before dispatching of the minor-premier Shoalhaven Heads 2-0 in the preliminary finals. Congratulations to the Dragons.
Across the rest of the competition, the Wreck Bay Sharks secured two critical goals in extra time to take down the Manyana Wanderers 2-0 in the second grade grand final, with Jordan Reed playing a great game.
In third grade, the Callala Brumbies secured an upset and made club history. They overcame undefeated (17-0) Sussex Inlet, 1-0 to take home their first ever club premiership, thanks to Kye Irwin who put his side up.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
