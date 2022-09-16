Culburra Beach's annual Surf Bash tournament will make its long awaited return this month after two years of cancellations.
The tournament will take place between September 24 and 25 as part of the extended Burradise Festival weekend of events.
President of the Culburra Beach Boardriders Club, Jason Brown said they are reaching out to "local, NSW and national surfers to participate" in the yearly tournament next week.
The Surf Bash "welcomes all surfers from right across NSW, ACT and all townships across the Shoalhaven, Kiama and Eurobodalla," Mr Brown said.
"Previously we have seen competitors from Indonesia, New Zealand and interstate compete with us," said Culburra Boardriders Club Board Member, Ty Watson said.
"People come from all over to enjoy the surf conditions Culburra Beach offers, we cannot wait to bring it back this weekend."
Local clubs throughout the Shoalhaven have struggled to make a comeback since COVID-19, but Culburra Boardriders Secretary, Brendon Potter said he sees a positive outlook for the local club.
"The Surf Bash will help our Culburra Beach club to survive and thrive in 2023 so that we can continue to provide more local surfing opportunities to so many in the community," he said.
You can register to compete or you can come along and cheer on all the competitors taking to the water to flaunt their skills in hopes of taking home the 2022 Surf Beach crown.
There will be BBQ and merchandise stalls available on both days for those who attend to utilise.
"This years Surf Bash event is one of the major highlights of the year's Burradise Festival and one you aren't going to want to miss," Alex McNeilly, Chair of the Burradise Festival Organising Committee said.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
