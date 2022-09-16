South Coast Register
The annual Surf Bash Tournament is set to return to Culburra Beach this month

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 16 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:15am
The local's are raring to go after two years of cancellations. Supplied picture

Culburra Beach's annual Surf Bash tournament will make its long awaited return this month after two years of cancellations.

