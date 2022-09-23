The junior footballers of the Shoalhaven showed the future of the sport is bright, as they clashed in the most important rounds of the season.
In the U10 Girls, the Basin Dragons White put on a clinic in their clash with the Culburra Cougars Orange winning 5-1.
Skipper Jaylah Russell and Keira Marks both secured a double in the win, with Layla McGinn scoring the other. For Culburra, Chloe Chalmers got them on the board.
In the U10 Mixed, the Callala Brumbies got the upper hand in a bout with Heads Blue, 2-1. Oliver Cooke and Toby Graham got the job done for Callala, while Heads skipper Leo Fletcher did his best to lift his team.
The U11 Mixed A saw a dominant performance by the Illaroo Roos Green who snuffed out Huskisson Green 8-0 in their best game of the year. Brayden Luxford continued his goal scoring excellence, recording a hattrick on the day while Tor Sanchez notched a double of his own.
The U11 Mixed B, saw Basin White secure a sound 2-0 victory against Illaroo Roos Red, 2-0. Michael Neto notched the crucial goal to ice the match.
In the U12 Girls, Milton Panthers Black notched a gutsy victory over Shoalhaven United 2-1 to take home first place. Milla Gasnier and Ebony Kain each scored a goal in the win for Milton.
The U12 Mixed A grand final was the sight of another close affair, this time between Heads Maroon and the Illaroo Roos Green. The Roos narrowly escaped with the 2-1 victory, with Caiden Green the hero as he secured a double in the critical match.
Finally in the U12 Mixed B, Culburra put their best foot forward and walked away victorious 3-0, with Charlie Mallitt, Jude McPhail and Tyson Wilkins all kicking big goals.
Congratulations to all our junior grand final winners.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
