The U14 Southern Branch boys have secured the Association Youth League Premiership after beating first place Blacktown District, 3-1 in Saturday's grand final at Valentine Sports Park in Sydney.
It was a tough battle, with the first half characterised by a strong defensive effort from Branch as they held off a sound Blacktown attack.
While they were unable to establish an offensive rhythm they were able to hold their opponent scoreless and head into halftime tied at 0-0.
Head coach Aaron Fuz said he "praised them for their defensive effort" but said "we need to get the ball on the deck and play like we know we can." The boys obviously listened as Fuz noted "everything changed five minutes in."
Suddenly the boys were in a rhythm and it paid off when striker Beau Lynch got on a breakaway and slotted it into the net to give Branch a 1-0 lead.
Blacktown responded five minutes later off a corner to tie the match at 1-1. This score stood until full-time with the boys heading into extra time, where it all came together for Branch.
Fuz noted that the boys "switched on" when it came to extra time.
"I could see just how focused and determined they were, it was in their eyes," he said.
The boys took charge in this critical period, taking back the lead in the first installment through Mason Fardell who scored from the edge of the six yard box, banging it into the top corner to make it a 2-1 Branch lead.
Then after switching sides, Caiden Miller was able to draw the keeper out before putting away the win for good when he made it 3-1.
Fuz said the highlight of the match for himself was "when Caiden scored that goal. I just jumped on my knees and did a big fist pump and then he just ran over and gave me the biggest hug."
"It's one of those moments you'll always remember."
There was still about six minutes left but the Branch boys hung tough and walked off victorious in what was the perfect end to a fantastic season.
Coming into the match Blacktown had easily handled most of the league outside of Southern Branch with the U14s showing no signs of intimidation against the ladder-leading foe.
The faithful Southern Branch crowd cheered loudly from the sidelines as the realisation came over the boys that they were now officially champions.
The U14 Southern Branch team finish the season first overall and will now set their sights on a repeat come 2023.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
