Southern Branch use extra time to take down rival Blacktown, winning the 2022 finals

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
The U14 Southern Branch champion squad after their 3-1 win against Blacktown Districts. Supplied picture

The U14 Southern Branch boys have secured the Association Youth League Premiership after beating first place Blacktown District, 3-1 in Saturday's grand final at Valentine Sports Park in Sydney.

