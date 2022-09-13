The junior footballers of the Shoalhaven put on a clinic last weekend in their preliminary finals, lets run you down on how all of the young guns faired.
In the U10 girls, it was the battle of Culburra as the Orange Cougars took on the Blue. It was a game that the Orange took full control of winning 3-0, thanks to a double by Imogen Payne.
The U10 Mixed North saw Shoalhaven Heads secure a gutsy 2-1 victory over the Illaroo Blue squad, Jake Chapple and Felix Colfet both secured goals.
Meanwhile the U10 Mixed South competition was a killer clash between Milton that saw the Panthers White take down the Panthers Black 5-3, Angus Donnelly and Khy Howcroft both notched a double in the win.
The U11 mixed comp saw both A and B sides have huge matches on the weekend. Firstly Huskisson was able to dispatch the Basin Dragons 2-0, thanks to some killer goalkeeping by Ella Dom, while the Basin White team was able to enact revenge by beating the Culburra Cougars 2-1.
The U12 Girls competition saw the Shoalhaven United Bears take the Milton Panthers White, 1-0.
Illaroos Roos Green grinded out a narrow 1-0 victory against the Milton Panthers Black in the U12 Mixed A's, thanks to a clutch goal by Caiden Green, while in the U12 B's the Culburra Cougars downed the Huskisson Seagulls.
Jude McPhail and Tyson Wilkins both notched goals in that match.
Congratulations to all teams and good luck to those playing in the grand finals this Saturday, September 17.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
