Culburra Beach's annual 'Surf Bash' made its long awaited return over the weekend after two years of cancellations.
Despite the gloomy weather, the swell was strong and the surfers were out in full force.
A total of 50 surfers took to the water across both opens and junior divisions to showcase their stuff in front of the spectators, in hopes of taking home first place.
While initially the competition was supposed to take place over two days, with the swell pumping and the radar showing it would flatten out come Sunday, it was decided the whole thing would run in one day.
A fun but also tiresome task for surfers with the eventual winners having to hit the water three to four separate times to compete.
Ty Watson from Culburra Beach took home first place in the open's, with Luke O'Connell from Ulladulla placing second.
In the juniors, Kane Doull from Dalmeny placed first while Danyan Conti from Kiama notched a second place finish.
President of the Culburra Beach Boardriders Club, Jason Moon said it was unreal to be back and overall just it great to have everyone back together again.
"We took advantage of the swell we had on Saturday, because it looked liked the swell conditions were going to drop off Sunday," he said.
Moon admitted the crowds were down a little bit as a result of the weather.
"It was a bit unfortunate with the weather we had on Saturday and Friday, but at least Sunday turned out to be a beautiful day for the Burradise festival," he said.
"it was a little dodgy in the morning on Saturday, the rain was pretty heavy which affected numbers but everyone was still having a good time and the waves were good."
Moon said that it was so great to see community events going ahead again after such an uncertain period and said hopefully it's a sign of things to come.
"It's so good to have people come down to our town, it's really good for tourism in the area."
Even during the uncertainty of COVID-19 over the past two years, the family nature of the Culburra Beach Boardriders has never been stronger according to Moon, with everyone always sticking together.
"We're like family at Culburra Boardriders, it's definitely a family club," he said.
"We stick together and yes it was unfortunate about the weather but the support of everyone meant we had a good crowd and we were able to make some money for the club."
Looking ahead to what's next for the local boardriders, they'll next be putting together a team to compete at the Australian Boardriders Battle qualification in Kiama which will take place in November.
Culburra won the competition back in 2018, and will be looking to add another title to the tally in 2022.
"We're just putting the team together now and hopefully we can get a similar group together to 2018 and give it another good crack."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
