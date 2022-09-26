The Shoalhaven Mariners have capped off an electrifying 2022 campaign, downing the Berkeley Eagles on Saturday to taken home the Illawarra Baseball League (IPL) championship, 9-4.
The conditions down at Ison Park wasn't made easy for the baseballers who battled it out under tough and muddy conditions on route their eventual victory.
Coming out of the gates, Eagles began the batting with Dan Mitchell having a two base hit which brought in one run. The Mariners soon responded however with Lee Lawson and Callum McNicol combining for single hits to bring in one run and keep the score line even.
In the second innings the Mariners had the Eagles three up three down even with Eagles Darren Debryn showing his stuff with a nice hit to right field. Mariners came out strong with their batting. with Leigh Wooten striking a single to right field before he unfortunately injured himself.
Gabe Tate had a double to centre field and Antony Lee had a single to centre field which put another two runs on the board for the Mariners.
The rain continued to poor down which caused a delay in the second innings as well as some light field work to ensure that it was still playable.
In the third innings the Eagles were able to gain another run while Shoalhaven went on to have their best batting dig.
McNicol set the tone with a single to left field, which was then followed by Blake Mitchell, Cameron McNicol and Lee Lawson who all had double hits to the outfield. James Lee then finished off the torrid run with a single to right field.
The Mariners brought across a massive six runs in the period.
The fourth innings would see the Eagles bring another two runs back home. The Mariners didn't bat as they were in front and the game was soon called with Shoalhaven walking away victorious, 9-4.
Lawson pitched a full game with 94 pitches, 49 strikes and three strikeouts, being backed up well by catcher Gabe Tate.
It has an historic moment for the Shoalhaven Mariners as this marks the first time in club history that any grade has won the grand final on their home field at Ison Park.
The fourth grade Mariners side travelled to take on the Dapto Panthers in their own grand final. Unfortunately it wasn't the display they were hoping for as they found themselves totally outclassed in every aspect of the game by the Panthers.
From the second innings onwards the Panthers took full control as they ran home 13 runs on the day.
Congratulations on a fantastic 2022 season for both Mariners sides.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
