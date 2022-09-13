The Shoalhaven Mariners have seen tremendous success across the weekend with both their third and fourth grade sides securing pivotal wins to advance to their respective grand finals.
The Mariners third grade unit travelled to Fred Finch Park at Berkeley on Saturday to take on the Eagles in the major semi-final.
Mariners started in the field shutting down the first three batters and then came out strong with their own batting, with Lee Lawson and Callum McNicol both having a two base hit each with Mariners only achieving one run.
In the second innings, Lawson continued his dominance shutting down Eagles once again only having to face three batters. Mariners stellar batting continued with Leigh Wooten, James Lee, Antony Lee and Gabe Tate all having single base hits bringing across another three runs.
The third innings saw the Eagles again struggle Lawson's pitching with the pitcher keeping Eagles three up three down with two strikeouts. Mariners rallied with the bats, Leigh Wooten and Callum McNicol having singles with Mariners bringing another two runs over.
In the fourth innings Eagles Dan Mitchell was their first batter to get a hit but Eagles unable to score. Mariners came out again bringing over another 2 runs with single hits from Lee Lawson and Callum McNicol.
The fifth innings both teams were kept scoreless with Mariners James Lee having a single to centrefield. Eagles had some great fielding creating a double play in the field to stop Mariners in their tracks.
The sixth inning saw Eagles face Mariners fresh pitcher Callum McNicol and were able to score their first and only run of the game with Simon Lewer having a hit for Eagles. Mariners responded with one run with singles from Lee Lawson and Blake Mitchell.
The seventh and final innings of game Mariners again kept Eagles three up three down with Mariners not needing to bat with the final score of Mariners 9 to Eagles 1.
A great game by the Mariners who now have secured their spot into the Grand Final which will take place on September 24.
The fourth grade Shoalhaven side travelled to Hector Harvey Park in Dapto last Sunday to take on the minor premier Panthers in the major semi-final.
Mariners started the critical match batting first with some impressive clutch plays at the right time bringing in a huge total of five runs. The Panthers weren't slacking either as they secured four hits but only one run across the plate.
The second innings saw the motivated Mariners continue to bring in big numbers as they put another seven runs on the scoreboard, the Panthers responded with some consistent hitting putting on another three runs.
The third and final innings Mariners slowed down only adding one more run to their tally. The Panthers attempted to narrow the margin but in the end they came up short as Shoalhaven walked away winners 13-8.
The Mariners will now go directly into the grand final in a fortnight.
Single hits of the game went to Simon Levy, Zac Douglas, Bruce Jones (2), and Matt Calderon (2), while Matt Moore had Mariners only double base hit of the game.
Starting Pitcher Matt Calderon threw 64 pitches with 32 strikes and 1 strikeout and relieving pitcher Andrew Pearson throwing 28 pitches with 15 strikes and 2 strikeouts.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
