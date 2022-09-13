South Coast Register
Mariners teams take home huge wins to advance to their respective grand finals

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 13 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:40am
Third grade Mariners team shot prior to the match. Supplied picture

The Shoalhaven Mariners have seen tremendous success across the weekend with both their third and fourth grade sides securing pivotal wins to advance to their respective grand finals.

