The Shoalhaven Mariners have battled through a tough 2022 season on and off the field to take home the minor premiership in a weekend clash against the Berkeley Eagles.
The third grade Mariners clash with the Eagles was a stop and start affair but was eventually completed after looking dicey at times throughout with the wet weather the players faced.
Berkeley came out of the gates strong as they brought three runs across in the first dig. Mariners stay composed though and responded with three runs of their own.
Both sides entered the second innings all tied up bringing with it an intense energy on the field as both wanted to seize the opportunity.
The Eagles however were no match for the dominant Mariners team who really turned up their performance.
Callum McNicol put forth a great performance on the mound pitching absolute heat at the Berkeley batters. Mariners also came alive with some great team batting and base running, bringing a total of six runs across the plate.
In the third innings Mariners kept the Eagles scoreless as the Shoalhaven bats continued to swing for the fences as they brought home another three runs.
The Shoalhaven Mariners walked away winners 12-3 to secure the Minor Premiership in dominant fashion.
Single hits went to Brad Scott, Lee Lawson, Antony Lee, Callum McNicol (2) and Cameron McNicol (2). Gabe Tate had a double and the in park home run. Callum McNicol pitched the complete game 68 pitches,36 strikes with 4 strikeouts.
Mariners 3rd Grade will now play their major semi-final on Saturday 10th October against Eagles at Fred Finch Park starting at 8:30am.
Unfortunately Mariners fourth and fifth grades both were washed out on Sunday which now knocks out fifth grade for the season.
Fourth grade came in second and will now play Dapto Panthers A at Hector Harvey Park Dapto starting at 1pm on Sunday 11th October.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
