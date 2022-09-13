And then there were two.
The 2022 Blackmore-Bolden Shield grand final is set and it's looking to be a memorable one.
The St Georges Basin Dragons defeated the minor-premiers Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks, 2-0 at Ison Park last Saturday and will now play the Huskisson Seagulls in the grand final.
READ MORE:
There was great energy to begin the match as both sides came out ready to play. However, it would be Heads that made the first mistake when they gave away a penalty, which was calmly converted by Basin skipper Brendan Hobbs 14 minutes in.
This seemed to bring the Dragons to life as just seven minutes later they would secure their second through young Jacob Carney.
Carney successfully belted the ball from distance to carry Basin to a 2-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Shoalhaven Heads applied pressure in attack but it just didn't appear to be their day, still seeming a bit all over the place from their loss the week prior against Huskisson (1-0).
One clean strike from distance that hit the posts pretty much summed up the entire outing for the Sharks.
As they put more players forward in hopes of getting back into the contest, a lot of space was created and opportunities fell to Basin to secure a third goal, but unfortunately none would be converted.
It was nerve-wracking final portion of play with five minutes of extra time added on, but Basin would ultimately walk away victors 2-0 and stamp their ticket to the grand final.
For Heads their season is over but it was an extremely positive campaign for a young side that performed way better than many had anticipated.
The future is bright for the Hayden Lavender led Sharks and the league should be ready for a motivated and determined Heads squad come 2023.
This win for Basin marks the first time since 2016 that a team outside of the top two has made it to the Blackmore-Bolden Shield final.
Basin are riding a high with strong wins in their finals run against Bomaderry (who played in the last four grand finals from 2017-2020) and now Shoalhaven Heads.
The group must remain focused going up against a rested Huskisson squad. The Dragons will continue their quest against the veteran Huski next Saturday. That match will kick off at Ison Park on September 17 at 3pm.
Who will win?
Across the rest of the league, Manyana led by a full team effort took down Illaroo 4-1 in the preliminary finals of second grade. While a nail-biting affair in third grade saw the Callala Brumbies take down St Georges Basin 5-3 in penalties after they drew the initial game at 1-1.
Manyana will now take on Wreck Bay in the second grade grand final, while Callala will take on Sussex Inlet.
Good luck to all teams this weekend.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.