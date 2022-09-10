"Shoalies" chants rang down from the grandstands at Win Stadium as the 2022 Illawarra District Rugby Union (IDRU) season came to a close.
Shoalhaven has secured the 2022 IDRU premiership with a dynamic 35-12 win over Avondale, the team's first title since 2008.
The play of the Brandon brothers and player of the match, George Miller, was too much for Avondale who looked out-classed from the start against a determined Shoalhaven squad.
The Shoalies attacked straight away, with a mammoth effort in the scrum leading to an opening in the Avondale line that Jack Finch took full advantage of to make it 5-0.
IDRU's leading point scorer Mark Brandon made no mistake in slotting home the conversion to make it 7-0.
The communication and effort from the Shoalies was absolutely brilliant out of the gates, catching the Avondale side off guard.
At the eight-minute mark, Shoalhaven saw some beautiful ball movement set up a streaking Will Miller who faked his way to dive over the line, with another successful kick by Brandon making it 14-0.
The Shoalies' faithful showed their approval with loud cheers from the grandstands as the sun beamed down at WIN Stadium.
Avondale soon opened their accounts when Ande Itula dove over out wide to cut the lead to 14-5, a score that would remain after the conversion was missed.
Skipper Will Miller then copped a rough hit off the ball that saw him go down, but the tough flanker soon got back up.
Mark Brandon kicked the successful penalty to grow the lead to 17-5.
It began to get chippy out on the field with several scuffles between the two powerhouses that saw Avondale punished with winger Willy Taiti-Taanoa being sin-binned for 10 minutes after butting heads with Steven Brandon.
The Brandons took full advantage of this with a breakaway showcasing the sheer speed of the brothers as Steven set up a streaking Kieran who outpaced the Avondale defenders to make it a 22-5 lead.
The conversion was missed by Mark but the Shoals would carry that lead into half-time.
It was a much more even affair to start the second, but Avondale still struggled to break the Shoalies' line.
After a short stalemate, Kieran Brandon took matters into his own hands breaking free to go over out wide with just under 20 to go.
Avondale soon were on the Shoalies line, while Shoalhaven initially hung tough a break in the line allowed Taufonua Alone to literally fly over the line to cut the lead to 27-12.
A Mark Brandon penalty would soon follow though and bring the lead to 30-12.
The "Shoalies" chants began to ring out loudly from the grandstand as the minutes continued to wind down on the clock.
It must have propelled them because Kieran Brandon soon turned on the Jets and beat the Avondale line out wide to secure his hattrick.
The score would read 35-12 and that would stand as the siren rang and the Shoalies sang.
The Shoalies' powerhouse season closes on a storybook ending as they run off as premiers of the 2022 Illawarra District Rugby Union competition.
George Miler was recognised as player of the match for his hard-nosed play and impressive effort on the field.
The Avondale players can hold their heads high, taking home the premiership in 10 of the past 13 seasons, but now it's the Shoalies time to bask in the glory.
Speaking on the win Shoalies coach Will Miller was ecstatic, "This means a lot to our supporters and obviously also to the players."
"We had 11 Shoalhaven juniors in this team. I know me and my brother as well as a few of the other boys have dreamt of winning a premiership for Shoalies. It's so great we were able to do it today."
"We were switched on but I never thought the game was won. Avondale kept on coming but fortunately we matched that intensity and did what was needed to get the win."
"It has been a great season. I'm so glad we were able to cap the year with a grand final win."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
