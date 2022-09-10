South Coast Register
Basin ladies prove too strong in route to South Coast District Triples glory

Updated September 10 2022
(From left) Leanne Darcy, S.G.B. District President Linda Alexander, Marlene Smith and Leba Yatevatu. Supplied Picture.

Three St Georges Basin women have taken home the championship win in the 2022 South Coast District Women's Triples after an array of strong performances against their competition.

