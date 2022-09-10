Three St Georges Basin women have taken home the championship win in the 2022 South Coast District Women's Triples after an array of strong performances against their competition.
In triples, each player gets three bowls and plays them singly and in turn of one another, with teams battling until 18 ends have been reached, with the highest overall scoring team being declared the winners.
Basin lead Leanne Darcy, second Marlene Smith and skipper Leba Yatevatu secured the first win of their finals run against the Nowra triples team of Faye Potter, Lynda Musgrave and Belinda Hulbert.
The Basin trio then followed it up with another strong performance in the semis against another Nowra tandem. This time it was the unit of lead Coral Blazely, second Linda Alexander and skipper Barbara Daniels.
The grand final against Bomaderry was played in great sportsmanship with a competitive edge still tangible.
It was a well-played clash but the Basin trio of Darcy, Smith and Yatevatu proved too strong once again and walked away victorious on the day.
Congratulations to the St George Basin ladies on a fantastic run of performances.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
