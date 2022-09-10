Four Shoalhaven Basketball junior referees have been selected to attend the Southern NSW John Davidson Country Jamboree being held in Griffith next month.
Lara Timmins, Katie Seller, Chelsea Holloway and Layla Volpatti are four young promising referees who were selected for the state-wide camp.
The annual Jamboree has been developed to provide top performing U12 players from regional associations with an enjoyable basketball experience that includes more than just direct head-to-head competition.
The Jamboree concept is a camp that includes social activities, referee coaching clinics and games.
There will be a large focus on the development of referees and training while at the camp.
The Shoalhaven girls will have the chance to referee six games over the camp weekend and be provided with feedback on their performance and guidance on how they can continue to improve.
This camp maximises opportunities for referees in NSW country regions to develop their skills whilst having fun socialising and creating new friendships.
Speaking on the camp, Shoalhaven Basketball Referee Supervisor, Steve Joy said "We're looking forward to seeing the girls back on court for local games after the Jamboree ready to share their knowledge with the SBA referee development program."
The girls will travel to Griffith from Friday October 7 through to Sunday October 9.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
