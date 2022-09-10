South Coast Register
Local basketball referees off to state development camp

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 10 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:20am
(From left) Lara Timmins, Katie Seller, Chelsea Holloway and Layla Volpatti will be travelling to Griffith in October. Supplied picture.

Four Shoalhaven Basketball junior referees have been selected to attend the Southern NSW John Davidson Country Jamboree being held in Griffith next month.

