Stingrays of Shellharbour's dreams of their first-ever first grade South Coast Group 7 premiership are still alive after surviving a spirited Jamberoo Superoos comeback to score a 24-20 win at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.
The home side were defending an unbeaten home-ground record in 2022, however were forced to go into the game without star five-eighth Mark Asquith (concussion) and his twin brother, hooker James Asquith (broken hand), which made their chances of upsetting what has been a recent Stingrays juggernaut more difficult.
Jamberoo had the better of the opening stages, with both sides throwing everything at each other and it wasn't until the 17th minute that the Stingrays were able to open the scoring when a wayward pass from a teammate was picked up by a flying Jayden Harris and the winger raced away to score out wide.
Junior Vaivai converted to give his side a 6-0 lead.
Seven minutes later it was Harris again as he collected a pass from Vaivai and sprinted from inside his own half for his second and a 10-0 lead.
Just when it looked like the Stingrays would hold that lead until the break, the Superoos crossed when five-eighth Paul Asquith mirrored his absent brother Mark, when he crashed over next to the posts and Kurt Field converted to close the gap to 10-6.
The Jamberoo side would have been buoyed by the change of fortunes, but it was blown away just two tackles after the resumption when they dropped the ball and just a minute later five-eighth Jake Horton sent prop Tom Warner over.
Vaivai converted for a 16-6 lead.
The Stingrays now had their tails up and three minutes later Rays half Willie Horton cleverly cross-kicked for Harris to post his hat-trick then ran well to put centre Jack Walsh over and it looked like 'how far' the Stingrays at 24-6.
To their enormous credit the Superoos rallied and in the 56 th minute Paul Asquith combined brilliantly with fullback Nathan Gallestegui for the latter to score and when Vaivai was sin-binned in the 62nd minute it opened the door for the home side.
Great hands by Dean Watling, who had been shifted to the centres after Vaivai's hit sent Gallestegui for a HIA, sent replacement winger Matt Forsyth over in the corner and Field landed the touchline conversion, before a 76th minute blindside raid saw Field dive over and suddenly it was a four-point game at 24-20.
However it turned out to be too little - too late for the Superoos as the Stingrays moved into next Saturday's final against Gerringong Lions at Kiama.
In a solid performance from the Stingrays, Jayden Harris was the stand-out, while Jake Horton, Warner and Matt Delbanco also played leading roles, while Luke Asquith, Kyle Stone, Gallestegui and Jono Dallas never stopped trying for the Superoos.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
