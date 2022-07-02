Arty Farty Party brightens up winter school holidays

Never mind the cloudy skies - Shoalhaven families enjoyed a bright and colourful start to the school holidays at the Arty Farty Party children's festival.
Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre was a hive of activity on Saturday (July 2), complete with theatre, music, art, dancing, stories, food, circus, games, and a digital scavenger hunt.
Centre manager Karen Patterson said the festival was a delight to host, even with a few last minute weather-related changes.
"We've been able to present about 99 per cent of the program that was planned, so we're very excited about that," she said.
"It's joyous to see all of the kids and families...and to see them so inspired.
"Families who came out of the production of FoRT - which is all about kids using their imaginations to create pillow forts and their own spaces to play - have told me they're going home to make their own cubbies. I think their lounge room will be torn apart for the rest of the holidays."
Festival highlights included circus-theatre shows FoRT (Asking for Trouble) and Wolfgang's Musical Circus (Circa); Gadhungal Murring Corroboree dance; and the quirky Found Objects, combining dance-theatre, parkour and all kinds of interesting items.
Local kids even had a hand in creating one festival show: the Hidden Creatures Gallery, presented by Arena Theatre Company.
The digital scavenger hunt sent families on a quest to find unique creatures, dreamed up by local school students.
Each stop on the hunt, when scanned with the augmented reality app, brings a magical monster to life - complete with a voice and back story, dreamed up by the children who designed them.
The Hidden Creatures Gallery will remain in Nowra for the month, spread across the Entertainment Centre, Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, and Nowra Library.
Ms Patterson said it will give families a chance to explore the fun and free community venues.
"We invite families to create, play and discover - have a great day, and then go home to continue their creativity," she said.
"And for families who might now have visited us before, just invite them in to say 'this is what we're all about'."
Even more activities are happening at the gallery and libraries during the school holidays, and Ms Patterson encouraged locals and visitors alike to check them out.
As for the Entertainment Centre, the calendar is chock-full of performances during school holidays and beyond.
"Because of all the postponements from COVID, we've basically got three years worth of shows happening this year," Ms Patterson said.
"There is a huge amount of exciting stuff for families."
The Arty Farty Party was made possible by the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Shoalhaven Libraries and Festivals Australia.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
