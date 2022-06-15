Straight from the score and onto the stage, the man known as Mozart will tumble and twirl his way into Nowra these school holidays.
Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus is joining the Arty Farty Party children's festival on July 2, at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
The lively show is presented by Circa, a contemporary circus troupe, bringing the classical music to life through a fantastical story.
When a woman throws a birthday party and no one shows up, she puts on a Mozart record.
Suddenly, Wolfgang appears, and together the pair embark on an exciting adventure where mayhem ensues.
Director Yaron Lifschitz said Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus shows another side of the great composer - one that is sometimes lost on a regular classical music audience.
"It is inspired by the music of Mozart and his personality; the question of how you can be a dart playing, pun loving ratbag and a genius," he said.
"Mostly, it is about how much life I feel in the music, and how little I see when it's performed like it's in a museum."
At centre stage are acrobats Kat and Paul O'Keeffe. The pair have been involved in circus, dance, and gymnastics for most of their lives.
As creatives and circus performers, Mr O'Keeffe said they have an affinity with Mozart and his music.
"The music of Mozart fits perfectly with circus. Circus is full of detail, risk, excitement and layers of texture as is Mozart's music," he said
"There are wonderful offerings within the music that fit the dramatic tension and release of the circus."
Ms O'Keeffe said they do their best to bring a little bit of fun and magic into the audience's lives.
"Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was an inspirational man, who liked to have fun whilst creating absolutely magical music," she said.
"For us to have the audience inspired to learn, play and create would be a wonderful achievement."
While they may be in town for the Arty Farty Party - a children's festival - parents are likely to get a kick out of Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus too.
The show has received plenty of rave reviews from audience members young and old.
"Performing to children is a wonderful experience. They're always incredibly vocal with their excitement and enjoyment," Mr O'Keeffe said.
"They're also very honest and are not afraid to share their thoughts out loud. They're one of the best critics.
"We both appreciate how this show has something for everyone whether you're a young child or young at heart.
"We had two women come up to us after the show once that said 'we're not here with any kids but we absolutely loved the show and can we take a photo with you'.
"That was so lovely to hear that not only were kids enjoying the show but so were adults."
The Arty Farty Party is co-presented by the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Shoalhaven Libraries and Festivals Australia.
Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus is a ticketed event on the festival program. Tickets and family passes are available online or at the box office.
