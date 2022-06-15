South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
What's on
Things to Do

Mozart meets mayhem: acrobats are bringing the great composer's works to life in the Shoalhaven

Updated June 15 2022 - 7:48am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MUSICAL FUN: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will join the Arty Farty Party, for a circus show like no other. Happening at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on July 2. Picture: Dylan Evans.

Straight from the score and onto the stage, the man known as Mozart will tumble and twirl his way into Nowra these school holidays.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.