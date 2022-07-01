North Shoalhaven and Nowra/Bomaderry Meals on Wheels have put out a call for arms for new volunteers.
The need comes for more team members with the organisation growing and going strong after the pandemic.
Now servicing over 120 clients, the local not-for-profit is asking community members to join the family and provide their skills to help others.
A rainy afternoon did not stop the team from setting up a stall in the Nowra Stocklands Centre, to give shoppers information about the organisation, even managing to cook up some new recruits.
Sara Johnstone and her husband Ryan were out buying groceries when they passed the colourful stall, the smiles on the workers drawing them in.
It wasn't long before Mrs Johnstone was signing up to join the team.
"I've always wanted to volunteer for Meals on Wheels," Mrs Johnstone said.
"Thinking of someone in that position, you want to be able to do something about it and be a part of the community."
Sara will be volunteering in the kitchen, cooking meals to be delivered to the clients.
Her husband, Ryan Johnstone vouched for cooking skills, saying when they first met he was a medium and is now an extra large.
"She's an amazing cook," Mr Johnstone said.
"If she started cooking all the meals there, I reckon so many people would sign up for it just for that."
Sandy DiPetro, client coordinator at Meals on Wheels said the stall had been steady, but its people signing up like Sara that makes it worthwhile.
"It's rainy and cold today but people are still stopping to say hello and learn a little bit about us," she said.
"It's very valuable."
Luke Sikora, Service Manager for Nowra/Bomaderry Meals on Wheels and Director of North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels said this is the second time they have done a stall in the shopping centre, but plan on doing more into the future.
"We do this stalls about once every three months," Mr Sikora said.
"Its an opportunity to promote the service, to answer questions from potential clients that they may have about our meals and how to obtain them, but also about promoting our brand and encouraging people to volunteer."
Meals on Wheels in eligible for people over the age of 65, however they do also have clients outside of that aged group for various reasons.
"Clients are referred by aged care, so they need to be registered with an aged care service," Mrs DiPetro said.
"Most people need to be over 65 however."
The Covid-19 pandemic created challenges for the organisation, with volunteers who were over 70 having to leave their roles until the Coronavirus crisis had subsided.
Mr Sikora said he is pleased to see volunteers of all ages be allowed to join the team again, with the group needing as many helpers as they can get.
"What we've found coming out of COVID is actually an uptick in the amount of clients," he said.
"We have an almost record amount of clients now at the Nowra/Bomaderry Meals on Wheels."
Usually the Nowra/Bomaderry Meals on Wheels holds around 90 clients, however they are now sitting around 120.
While helping the clients is the main item on the menu, both Mr Sikora and Mrs DiPetro said the team are a family and it's a fun experience for all.
"It's a lot of fun, we have fun working together," Mrs DiPetro said.
"It's a very satisfying role; it's very much a part of the community and that's what's great about it."
Potential volunteers can join the team by visiting the North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels website.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
