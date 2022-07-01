The NSW Government has announced extra funding for the Milton/Ulladulla bypass.
An additional $10 million will be provided to the infrastructure project.
The funding boost comes from $52.5 million allocated to continue the transformation of the Princes Highway from Nowra to the Victorian border, which was recently announced in the NSW State Budget.
State Minister for Regional Transport, Sam Farraway said he was committed to continuing work to make South Coast roads safer.
"Since 2011, $5.1 billion has been committed to upgrading the Princes Highway from Albion Park to Victoria," Mr Farraway said.
"It's critical that we continue to support this development which is a crucial part of roads on our state highways."
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock took the time to reminisce about discussions with community members regarding the South Coast portion of the Princes Highway in 2002.
"I remember standing here in 2002 with a group of residents who were arguing that we must fix the Princes Highway," Mrs Hancock said.
"We've done so much, we've had so many upgrades to the highway.
"But now we must continue to consider and expedite the plans for the Milton/Ulladulla bypass because, really, it has taken a long time."
With the extra funding announced, Minister Farraway and Mrs Hancock also took the time to meet with the Burrill Lake community to hear their concerns on the project.
"I sat around a table with locals from the community for a good hour and a half," Mr Farraway said.
"They certainly are supportive about the Princes Highway upgrade.
"We are going to continue to work and engage with the community as quickly a possible so we can start to work out where the missing links are south of Ulladulla."
Mrs Hancock said there were projects on the Princes Highway that had already created thousands of jobs, with the bypass project to be no different.
Projects between Jervis Bay Road, south of Nowra, and the Victorian border will boost the local economy by delivering more than 1000 direct and 3000 indirect jobs for the region according to Mrs Hancock.
"It's all happening down on the South Coast and the Princes Highway forms a critical link between Sydney and the Illawarra Region with the NSW South Coast down to the Victorian border," she said.
While today's funding boosts the overall project cost of $940 million, some Ulladulla locals say it is time to start the project.
"They can throw money at it and everything, but when is it actually going to be started?" One local said.
"I definitely want a bypass but I feel like they have been talking about it forever without actually doing anything," another local said.
Despite community concerns, Mr Farraway agrees it is time to get started, but said there were still things to work out.
"We do need to advance this project, we do need to get on with it," he said.
"At the same time, we need to define the corridor toward the south and work with the community."
The scoping phase for the project has commenced and construction is expected to kick off in early 2023.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
