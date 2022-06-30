The Royal Australian Navy Fleet Air Arm (FAA) will celebrate its 75th anniversary this weekend, with an open day at HMAS Albatross, Nowra.
Complete with impressive aviation displays, performances from the Navy band, and stalls from community organisations, the open day will give locals a chance to see the Fleet Air Arm's work up close.
Since it was established in 1947, the Fleet Air Arm has been deployed to Australian Defence Force operations in war and peacetime, and has played a key role in response to natural disasters at home.
Commander Fleet Air Arm, Commodore David Frost said the FAA had proved itself time and time again since its formation.
For the current commander, the anniversary celebrations are also a chance to look ahead to the organisation's next generation.
"The Fleet Air Arm has contributed to Australian Defence Force operations in war and peacetime, including the conflicts in Korea, Vietnam, and the Middle East," Commodore Frost said.
"More recently, it has contributed to Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operations in Fiji and Tonga, and also bushfire and flood relief in eastern Australia.
"The 75th anniversary of the Fleet Air Arm is a significant milestone and as much about the future as the past."
When operating at sea, the Fleet Air Arm combines personnel, aircraft, and all the necessary equipment to create a 'flight'.
In the next 10 years, the Royal Australian Navy will expand from 8 to 26 flights.
"12 of the flights will operate Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles, reflecting how Navy is constantly evolving to meet the challenges of our strategic environment," Commodore Frost said.
"While we reflect on the distinguished service of our naval aviators, I'd also like to express our gratitude for the enduring support we've received from the public, in particular the Shoalhaven Community, in which we live and work in.
"Navy's aviation arm has been intrinsically linked to the Shoalhaven community, and our past and future is bound with Shoalhaven.
"We invite the community to visit the home of Australia's naval aviators, meet our people, and see our capability up close."
The Fleet Air Arm open day is happening this Sunday, July 3, 10am-2pm.
