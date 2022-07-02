Shoalhaven roads closed following overnight deluge

Burrier Rd will remain open; the road has been inspected by council.
Council will continue to monitor the situation and residents should be aware the road could be closed depending on rainfall and landslip conditions for 48 hours at short notice.
Residents of Burrier Road are reminded to subscribe to the Burrier Road Project page for updates.
Roads in the northern Shoalhaven are closed as heavy rain continues to batter the South Coast.
Shoalhaven City Council has closed Burrier Rd and Upper Kangaroo River Rd, citing an increased risk of landslides in the area.
Burrier Rd will be closed locally at the rock face, 6kms from the intersection of Yalwal Road.
It will be closed from 11am, and council is advising residents to be prepared for up to 48 hours of closures.
At Upper Kangaroo River Rd, inspections revealed worsening conditions at the landslip site. Access will be for residential emergencies only and limited to a maximum of 3 tonnes.
The site will be monitored, and traffic control is in place. Residents should be prepared for the road to be closed for the next 24 hours.
Motorists are reminded to check the local live traffic website for updates. https://bit.ly/scclivetraffic
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
