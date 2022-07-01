Shoalhaven Tigers look to make it six in a row against the Saints

The Shoalhaven Tigers will look to win the tiebreaker between the St George Saints Red this weekend and move into second place.
It has been a strong run for the Tigers who have showcased a little bit of everything across their five-game win streak.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
This weekend will be a good challenge for the team as they go up against the 11-2 Saints who lost one of their only two games to the Tigers in their first match of the season.
It bodes well for the Tigers having that win over them, obviously having exposed some weaknesses in the teams playstyle last time they met.
But having won 11 straight games, it won't be an easy task breaking that momentum.
If any team can do it though, it's the Tigers who have proven to be more than a resilient side in recent weeks.
Dealing with a number of injuries, the side was able to mount a 15 point comeback last week to take down the Newcastle Falcons and earlier in the season the team managed to win against the Springwood Scorchers after trailing by almost 20.
There is always someone willing to step up for the Tigers, with a hero making their presence felt each week.
Last week sharpshooting forward Kyle Leslie downed the Falcons with 45 points and eight three pointers, stepping up in a huge way with skipper Bruce Ozolins out and combo guard Arron Puljic continuing to miss time with a broken ankle.
Looking ahead to this week Leslie said they know St George is good but he's very confident in his side.
"Both of their losses came from the first round, and they've been riding a high since their one-point win over Hills (Hornets 11-1)," he said.
"They have a couple of really strong players who are leading the league in scoring, but we can take care of them."
Leslie said the biggest thing for the Tigers is make sure they come out with focus and grit on the defensive end.
"Biggest thing for us is rotations on defence, forcing them baseline to where our help is going to be," he said.
"Moving the ball and flowing through our offence will be important and continuing to take the shots they give us."
"We've also gotta prioritise offensive rebounds, because they have killed us in recent weeks."
Forward Reece Craigie leads the Saints in scoring this year with an average of 22 points per game, the Tigers will look to slow him down and force those around him to score.
Advertisement
Come on down to the Tigers Den at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre to watch the boys claw their way to victory.
The match tips-off at 2pm on Saturday June 2.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.