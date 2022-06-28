South Coast Register
Leslie drops 45 to lead Shoalhaven comeback against Newcastle

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 28 2022
ON ATTACK: Number 11, Kyle Leslie (Pictured) attacking earlier this year against Canberra. Picture: Shoalhaven Basketball Association.

The Shoalhaven Tigers have won their fifth in a row, in a gutsy comeback against the Newcastle Falcons, off the back of Kylie Leslie's 45 points.

