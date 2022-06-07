The Shoalhaven Tigers overcame a strong fight by the Camden Valley Wildfire to win their third straight match last Saturday.
Sitting in second place heading into the match, it was imperative for the Tigers to secure a win over the ninth place Wildfire who had struggled to a 3-6 record heading into the contest.
The game opened with a frantic pace, as both sides struggled to get into their offensive sets, both giving up the ball on several possessions.
A number of dubious calls early on saw Zac Ottosson pick up some early fouls which relegated him to the bench.
Luckily for the Tigers, the Wildfire struggled to connect on many of their shots from the line, meaning the early deficit for Shoalhaven wasn't nearly as bad as it could have been.
Kyle Leslie checked in and knocked down two quick threes to bring the Tigers back to striking distance, however some quick fastbreak points saw the Wildfire extend their lead to 31-23.
Coming out of a timeout the Tigers look energised.
Leslie knocked down another three and great defensive play by Ottosson, allowed the Tigers to get out in transition for the and-one layup.
Bruce Ozolins rebounding off an early ankle injury, knocked down a corner three to give the Tigers their first lead of the game.
Tigers headed into the locker room leading 39-38 at the half.
It was neck and neck to start the third with both teams exchanging buckets and struggling to get stops.
The Tigers needed an energiser.
Enter Dane Jensen.
The forward got the early call in by coach Ben Bagoly, and his energy and effort changed the game for the Tigers.
In what seemed only a few minutes, Jensen dominated with his rebounding prowess, specifically the offensive boards, giving his team a number of extra opportunities.
Jensen also put back a number of these rebounds securing two and-one's in the process and scoring 10 points in about three minutes of action.
The crowd was loving it, the bench was in hysterics and Bagoly had a big smile on his face.
It was just the type of performance the Tigers needed to turn the tide, with Shoalhaven seeing their lead grow to 54-44.
Point guard Billy Campbell put together a classy ball handling sequence to knock down the buzzer beater to end the third and see the Tigers roar into the final quarter of play with all the momentum.
Leslie continued his shooting clinic knocking down a number of threes for a total of six on the night.
Will Ozolins capped the win with a three of his own to see the Tigers walk away with a 81-70 win.
Leslie finished the game with 29, B Ozolins scored 10, Dane Jensen notched 10 and Zac Ottosson scored 11.
It was a great resilient team victory.
The Tigers now sit firm in second place with a record of 8-2 as they look to travel to Wagga Wagga this weekend to take on the 3-7 Heat.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
