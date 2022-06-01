Leslie, Ozolins guide Tigers to dominating win over Central Coast

The Shoalhaven Tigers have carried the momentum from their massive win against Canberra, to play their best overall match of the season, in a 20 point win against Central Coast last Saturday.
From the jump the boys appeared to have clicked into another gear on both sides of the ball, as their strong efforts defensively translated to greater opportunities on the offensive end.
The Central Coast Waves looked outmatched for most of the game, especially with the depth of the Tigers on full display.
The Tigers took out the win 102-82 and moved to second in the conference with a record of 7-2.
The gameplan of forcing the Waves microwave scorer Hayden Ellis into as uncomfortable of a game as possible worked dividends.
While he was still able to put 37 points on the board, it was an inefficient outing for Ellis as the defensive pressure by the Tigers forced him into a lot of tough looks.
Tigers head coach Ben Bagoly praised his team and was stoked by the effort put forward by the boys.
"It was a great win, it was probably the best we've looked offensively all year, it was awesome to see," he said.
Kyle Leslie continued his strong run of games since rejoining the team, leading the Tigers with 27 points and five three pointers.
Leslie did a bit of everything, from shooting the lights out from three, to attacking the rim and even picking out mismatches to go at in the post.
It was a well rounded attack that really showed the young players full repertoire.
"He was fantastic for us, having that as a weapon off the bench just makes life that much easier," Bagoly said.
"With Kyle shooting so well, it really opened things up for us offensively and really helped the other guys on the team take full advantage of that."
Bruce Ozolins also continued his strong run of play, scoring 18 points along with two threes.
He continues to be the Swiss army knife leader that is so important to the Tigers success.
"Bruce is Bruce mate," Bagoly said.
"He'll score, he'll defend well, he'll play different positions, he's just a winning player who will do whatever he needs to, to help the team."
William Ozolins (16 points), Zachary Ottosson (12 points) and Jake Wilson (12 points) also all scored in double digits for the Tigers, rounding off the awesome Tigers performance.
"It was great to see Will shoot the ball the way he did, he's been the shooter in the region for a long time and he backed that up," Bagoly said.
"Jake was also solid across the board for us. He scored when he needed to score, he rebounded really well, took some charges, he's just one of those guys that knows how to win."
Bagoly also credited guard Billy Campbell's ability to run the offense and really helped the organisation of the team.
"Billy was really good this week running the offense and faciliating, he scored when he needed to score but his organisation overall was just excellent," he said.
The Tigers look to be rounding into form as they look again to protect their home court this weekend against the eighth seed Camden Valley Wildfire.
The game tips off at 4:00pm as part of the Tigers double header at Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
