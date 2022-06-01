South Coast Register
Leslie, Ozolins guide Tigers to dominating win over Central Coast

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 1 2022 - 5:15am, first published 1:00am
DEFENSE FIRST: Tigers #9 Zachary Ottosson defending the rim against Waves #40 Harry Fortey. Picture: Shoalhaven Basketball Association.

The Shoalhaven Tigers have carried the momentum from their massive win against Canberra, to play their best overall match of the season, in a 20 point win against Central Coast last Saturday.

Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

