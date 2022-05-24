South Coast Register
Sanctuary Point's Kyle Zunic signs two-year NBL contract after promising rookie campaign

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:02am, first published 2:30am
SECURITY FOR ZUNIC: Sanctuary Point's Kyle Zunic trains with his Perth squad during the 2021 pre-season. Photo: Wildcats Media

Promising combo guard Kyle Zunic has seen his basketball future locked up as the Perth Wildcats sign the young gun to a new two-year deal.

