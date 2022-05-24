Sanctuary Point's Kyle Zunic signs two-year NBL contract after promising rookie campaign

Promising combo guard Kyle Zunic has seen his basketball future locked up as the Perth Wildcats sign the young gun to a new two-year deal.
Originally from Sanctuary Point, Zunic signed his first professional contract in the NBL last year, being brought on-board as the Wildcats development player after a successful collegiate career at Winthrop University.
Advertisement
Zunic originally caught the eye of NBL teams because of his hustle and strong defensive IQ.
In a bench role for Winthrop, he led the entire NCAA in charges taken and helped take the team to their first NCAA Tournament in four years.
Perth Wildcats general manager Danny Mills has high hopes for the smart and tough 23-year-old.
"Kyle came in from day one and showed professionalism and maturity beyond his years," Mills said.
"The way he works, and the leadership he's shown from a development player position, is someone we want in a Wildcats uniform for a long time," he said.
In his first season in the NBL, Zunic made 16 appearances for the Wildcats, including becoming the first development player in NBL history to start on debut.
He averaged 1.69 points, 0.75 assists, 1.25 rebounds in limited action.
Zunic is thrilled to be taking the next step in his NBL career.
"It was an unbelievable experience, and the goal always was to progress forward and make an impact on this team and I'm so glad that I'm able to be here for another couple of years," Zunic said.
"I feel like I'll bring that energy, that defensive mindset to the program. and I'm excited to get going."
Currently Zunic is representing the Warwick Senators in the NBL1, where he's averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.